How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 online

Give thanks because it's almost time to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online. The 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to full spectacle form, following last year's pared-down event. Get ready to see floats, classic balloons and some new characters, including The Mandalorian's Grogu (aka Baby Yoda).

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start time, channel The 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET (all time zones) on Thursday, November 25.

• Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Stream on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 28 floats, 10 marching bands, 15 giant character balloons, more than 30 heritage balloons, and performances from big stars.

The new Baby Yoda balloon (based on the Funko Pop figurine) joins an updated Pikachu balloon. They will be joined by returning favorites Snoopy, Boss Baby and more.

The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the parade broadcast. Performs include Carrie Underwood, Foreigner, Kelly Rowland, Kristin Chenoweth, Jordan Fisher, South Korean girl group Aespa, Nelly, Rob Thomas and the cast of Sesame Street.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online. Plus, watch a first look video below:

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN .

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the US

In the U.S., Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and run until 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

It's also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the UK and Canada

Brits and Canadians don't celebrate Thanksgiving. But if you are in the UK or Canada and want to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade using a streaming service you already pay for, you should check out ExpressVPN.