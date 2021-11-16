How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online — Paramount Plus and Netflix release date and time and more

You'll get a blast from the past when you watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online. The returning Paramount Plus series is starting off with a big familiar phrase: Kobayashi Maru.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 release date and time details Star Trek: Discovery season 4's premiere episode debuts on Thursday (Nov. 18).

It's entitled "Kobayashi Maru," and we expect it to arrive at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

The season 4 premiere is titled Kobayashi Maru, and as you probably remember that is the name of Starfleet Academy's typically un-beatable test. It's also the name of the periled civilian vessel in said test, which pushes cadets to try and save a ship that (unbeknownst to them) cannot be saved. Since Star Trek: Discovery takes place before Star Trek: The Original Series, one wonders if we'll learn more about the origins of the mission.

The official description suggests that they may actually be saving the original Kobayashi Maru: "After months spent reconnecting the Federation with distant worlds, Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery are sent to assist a damaged space station – a seemingly routine mission that reveals the existence of a terrifying new threat."

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is also going to explore the Covid-19 pandemic, in its own way. Specifically, through the lens of a massive anomaly ripping apart the galaxy and destroying everything in sight. This will prove a big test of Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who has only recently found stability in her role commanding the crew of the USS Discovery.

While Star Trek: Discovery is one of the best Netflix shows if you live outside of the U.S., it's still a Paramount Plus exclusive to those who don't. Fortunately, Netflix and Paramount Plus are on all of the best streaming devices, so no need to worry about accessing it.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus and Netflix aren't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Star Trek: Discovery season 4. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 in the US

Set phasers to ... wait, no phasers needed here. Just download Paramount Plus right now. Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 1 will arrived at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18.

The following 10 episodes, which run through to the end of January 2022, arrive on the following Thursdays.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 in the UK

Fans across the pond have to wait around 24 hours (typically) before Netflix allows them to beam down new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. We expect this will continue.

If you're visiting the U.K. from the U.S., and want to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 when it airs on Paramount Plus, you can simply use one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN, to make it seem like your device is back home.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 in Canada

Canadians can watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 with a subscription to Crave. Episodes should be arriving at the same time as the U.S.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your Paramount Plus subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy in Australia

Not to quote another animated sci-fi show, but good news everyone! Now that Australia has Paramount Plus, our friends down under will be able to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 on Thursday, November 18.

As with the U.S., the next nine episodes will drop weekly, on the following Thursdays.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 characters and cast

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru

Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets

Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly

Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber

David Ajala as Cleveland "Book" Booker

Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal

Ian Alexander as Gray Tal [Recurring]

Chelah Horsdal as the Federation President [Recurring]

David Cronenberg as Kovich [Special guest]

Oded Fehr as Charles Vance [Special guest]

Tig Notaro as Jett Reno [Special guest]

Tara Rosling as T'Rina [Special guest]

Kenneth Mitchell [Special guest]

