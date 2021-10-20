How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 online without cable

Another day, another brilliant idea when you watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 online — which is possible even without cable. Kate Walsh is still roaming around Grey Sloan Memorial as the one and only Addison Forbes Montgomery, and we are here for it.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 start time, channel Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 airs Thursday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

In Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4, titled "With a Little Help From My Friends," Richard (James Pickens Jr.) has an idea for a new program and recruits Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to help him launch it.

Meanwhile, Addison faces a hurdle in her patient's recovery from a groundbreaking uterus transplant. "I need to not kill this patient," she frets. Elsewhere, Jo takes the case of a woman who goes into premature labor.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 online right now. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grey's Anatomy season 18 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 in the US

American viewers can tune into the Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 on Thursday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

After airing live on ABC, Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 4 at the same time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. The good news is that new seasons of Grey's Anatomy usually air on Sky.

The bad news is that Sky hasn't set a Grey's Anatomy season 18 premiere date. When they do, you can sign up for a Sky TV package starting at just £25 per month.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.