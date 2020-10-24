Here’s how you’ll get your PS4 data on PS5

The PS5 has started arriving in the mail for reviewers ahead of its 12 November release date. Strict embargo conditions mean that you won’t be getting new pictures of the console — let alone full impressions — for some time yet, but Sony has allowed pictures of the box to be shared.

While that may not sound like the most fertile grounds for news, the packaging does reveal some interesting things. Firstly, there’s a message for existing PS4 users: your data can be easily transferred across to the PS5.

“You can transfer data to your PS5 console in the following ways,” an advisory text reads, revealing that existing members of the PlayStation family can simply connect to the same network, move the PS4 extended storage drive to the PS5 or just sign in with the same account.

Sony does note that for the data transfer to work, the latest version of the system software has to be installed. But assuming that’s not a problem, you’ll be able to get “data such as gaming history and trophies, as well as profile and friend information” on your new console.

And here we go #PS5 I can only share photos of the packaging today, but the box feels substantial. Feel free to send your questions along as I dive into console review mode! pic.twitter.com/gO7iyHQtqJOctober 23, 2020

There's no mention of saved game data, which is unsurprising given Sony’s messaging on this has been confused, to put it mildly. In short, it’s developer dependent, but you’re best off trying to finish any outstanding PS4 titles before the big day, just to be safe.

The other lesson from the PS5 box? It’s big. Very big indeed, dwarfing the base PS4’s packaging. Again, this is not hugely surprising given we know that the PS5 is going to be the biggest games console we’ve ever seen, but it’s still eye opening when you see the two side by side.

You’ll want to bend with the knees when you pick it up, too. Journalist Geoff Keighley found a creative way of generating interest without getting the PS5 out of the box and angering Sony: he popped it on the scales.