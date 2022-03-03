Google Pixel 7 looks stunning — and a bit weird — in new unofficial renders

If Google does make the camera block look like this, we can only hope it looks better in person

An unofficial render of the Google Pixel 7 Pro's front and back. The phone has a golden body and a black horizontal camera bar, and sits on a woodgrain background.
(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/TechnizoConcept)

As more Google Pixel 7 rumors surface, we're able to get a clearer and clearer picture of Google's next flagship phone in our heads. But if imagining it is too much effort for you right now, we've got some renders to look at instead, which reveal a possible odd-looking design change.

These were made by 3D artist Parvez "TechnizoConcept" Khan and published by LetsGoDigital. LGD says these are based on recent leaks by another leaker, OnLeaks, who published his own renders for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

As these images show, the design bears a lot of resemblance to the majorly-revised look of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. From the front, we can see a curved display with a centred punch-hole selfie camera. The display may change size compared to last year, going from 6.7 inches to 6.8 inches, but equally it may stay the same size but just in a differently sized overall body, since the leaked measurements show there will be a small change to the phone's height and depth. 

We assume the display will again offer a QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate like the Pixel 6 Pro, as well as feature a fingerprint scanner underneath it. We just hope it's a lot more reliable on the Pixel 7 than it proved to be on the Pixel 6.

Pixel 7 cameras: This could be strange

An unofficial render of the Google Pixel 7 Pro's back. The phone is golden colored with a black camera block, and is sat on a desk near a chair and a green leafy plant.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/TechnizoConcept)

The back uses a two-tone colorway similar to the Sorta Sunny option available on the Pixel 6 Pro. The big weird change however can be found in phone-wide camera bar. Rather than having the three rear sensors hidden in the black glass, there are clear glass panels over them on this render, drawing your eye to them.

We've seen this on CAD renders and other leaks in the past too in the form of a weird loop around two cameras and another around the extra sensor on the Pro model. It looks to be the only way you'll be able to tell the Pixel 7 series apart from the Pixel 6 at a glance.

The cameras beneath these transparent coverings are expected to again be a main/ultrawide/telephoto combination. Whether Google will introduce any changes to the hardware, such as higher-resolution or larger sensors isn't certain, as there have been no rumors about this so far.

An unofficial render of the Google Pixel 7 Pro's front and back. The phone is colored in all black, and is on a black background

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/TechnizoConcept)

While there are no rumors about the phone's software yet, it seems a given that the Pixel 7 will be one of the first phones equipped with Android 13 out of the box. That'll allegedly be run by a new chipset, presumably a direct successor to the Google Tensor, the company's first proprietary smartphone chip.

We expect the Pixel 7 to appear at an October launch event like the Pixel 6 did, perhaps after an extended teaser campaign just like the Pixel 6. We may also see a Pixel Fold (or Pixel Notepad) foldable phone alongside it, based on other rumors. We could also see the launch of the Pixel 6a before that in May or August, perhaps alongside a Pixel Watch smartwatch. 

