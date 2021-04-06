PS5 and Xbox Series S restock hits GameStop today — how to get yours

GameStop is back with another PS5 restock. The retailer will soon release PS5 and Xbox Series S consoles. (At this point it doesn't look like there will be any Xbox Series X restock).

You'll find the general links to the GameStop restock below. As of 1:25 p.m. ET — the consoles aren't live yet, but will be soon. Once they go live, you'll want to try refreshing the page or viewing the page via an incognito browser.

PS5 restock (coming soon)

PS5 Bundle: $759 @ GameStop

PS5 restock is back at GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Spider Man Miles Morales, Marvel Avengers, Hitman 3, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

PS5 Digital Bundle: $599 @ GameStop

GameStop also has this PS5 Digital bundle which comes with an extra controller, PlayStation Plus 1-year membership, PlayStation Store gift card, and $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series S restock (coming soon)

Xbox Series S bundle: $499 @ GameStop

GameStop also has this Xbox Series S bundle in stock for $499. It includes an extra Shock Blue Wireless Controller, NBA 2K21, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership, and $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series S bundle: $424 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S is back in stock at GameStop. This bundle includes an extra controller, 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ GameStop

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. View Deal

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

