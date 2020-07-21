Forget PS5: AMD Big Navi for gaming PCs could launch in November

AMD BIg Navi is set to bring its Nvidia GeForce killing-power to the gaming PCs just as the PS5 and Xbox Series X make their debut around November time.

According to YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, a source familiar with AMD’s next-generation graphics card plans said: “AMD has its sights set on November, preferably around Thanksgiving, for their Big Navi "Nvidia killer" launch.”

AND’s CEO Dr Lisa Su has previously said that Big Navi will make its debut some point in late 2020, so a November launch makes sense. We have seen previous leaks and hints that AMD's next-gen graphics card will arrive around September time.

However, given that Big Navi will use AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics card architecture, which the PS5 and Xbox Series X will also use in their GPUs, there's some logic to all three bits of gaming hardware launching around the same time. And the “Holiday 2020” launch of the new games consoles, which has so far been slated as November time, means there should be a slew of next-generation games to show off the power of RDNA 2.

Speaking of which, RDNA 2 promises to improve upon the RDNA architecture graphics cards like the Radeon RX 5700 XT use. These GPUs deliver solid performance but can’t compete with the very best from Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20-series lineup.

However, improvements in efficiency and the fact that AMD is targeting Big Navi as a GeForce-killer card, could see it trounce the best GPUs Nvidia currently has. A recent leak has Big Navi tipped to deliver 40 to 50 percent more performance than a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

AMD will need to bring its A-game to the graphics card arena later this year, as Nvidia is expected to reveal its next-generation GeForce graphics cards based on its new Ampere architecture in the fall. The GeForce RTX 3080 is expected to lead that charge, potentially around September time, and it’s set to be a powerful GPU.

As such, Big Navi might wipe the floor with current-generation GeForce cards but it will also need the power to do battle with the next wave of GeForces. AMD has come a long way with its processors and graphics card technology, so it certainly has a chance. But we’re likely to find out which graphics giant will come out on top as the fall comes around.