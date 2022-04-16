Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream — how to watch FA Cup semi-final online

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream will see the eight-times FA Cup holders play a semi-final against a side who have never won the trophy. It's streaming live FOR FREE on the ITV Hub — and if you're not in the U.K. right now you can tune in via a VPN.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place tomorrow (Sunday, April 17).

► Time 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on the ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea are FA Cup royalty, with the third highest number of appearances in the final, including the last two. They lost both of those, against Arsenal and Leicester, and will be desperate to pick up winners' medals this year, particularly as they've just been dumped out of the Champions League.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has a couple of selection dilemmas ahead of him. In goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy have both featured in past rounds, and there's little indication as to which will start on Sunday.

Up front, Kai Havertz is almost certain to play, but he could be joined by Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic or even Romelu Lukaku. Werner has scored four in his past two games, while Pulisic has an excellent record against Palace, with five in six appearances, and Lukaku has now returned to full training.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have never won the FA Cup and have only two final appearances to their name, with the most recent in 2016. The chance to take on Man City or Liverpool at Wembley in May awaits Patrick Vieira's increasingly accomplished side if they can dispatch Thomas Tuchel's inconsistent Blues.

They'll have to do so without star midfielder Conor Gallagher, though, as he's on loan from Chelsea. The club did ask for special dispensation for him to play, but Chelsea turned down the request. To make matters worse, his most likely replacement, Michael Olise, has missed the past two games and may not be fit. Defender Tyrick Mitchell is also battling to recover from injury.

Liverpool await the winner here in the final, following their 3-2 win over Manchester City today. Which team will they face? You can find out by watching the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream for free in the UK

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown live on ITV and the ITV Hub, with kick off set for 4.30 p.m. BST.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the ITV Hub or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream on Paramount Plus — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service.

Paramount Plus costs AU$8.99/month or AU$89.9 a year but if you sign up now you can get a 7-day free trial — meaning you could watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream for free.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.