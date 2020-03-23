Cheap mesh Wi-Fi deal: Get Google Nest Wi-Fi bundle for $70 off right now

Need to expand your Wi-Fi coverage now that you're working from home? The Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh router system can help eliminate dead zones in any house. Best of all, it's currently on sale.

Best Buy has the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router (2 Pack) on sale for $199. Traditionally priced at $269, that's $70 off and one of the cheapest mesh Wi-Fi deals we've seen.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack): was $269 now $199 @ Best Buy

Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh router system we've reviewed. It blankets up to 3,800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. Best Buy has it on sale for $199. View Deal

Google's Nest Wi-Fi mesh router is the best mesh router you can buy. In our Google Nest Wi-Fi review, we loved the system's easy setup and superb performance. The Editor's Choice router scored a 4.5 out of 5 star rating.

In terms of coverage, it can handle everything from a small home to large estate. In our tests, the router's maximum throughput occurred five feet from the Nest base unit with the ability to move 653.2Mbps. The Nest WiFi's performance dropped off to 612.0- and 455.1-Mbps at 15- and 50-feet. At 100-feet, the Nest delivered 394.0Mbps versus 315.5Mbps for competing systems like the Orbi RBK50.

There's no telling when this mesh Wi-Fi deal could end, so take advantage of it while you can.