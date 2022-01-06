Chargers vs Raiders live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Chargers vs Raiders live stream may not be an “official” playoff game, but for these teams, it might as well be. If you win this game, you advance to the AFC playoffs. Lose, and you won’t be on an NFL live stream until next season!

Chargers vs Raiders channel, start time The Chargers vs Raiders live stream is Sunday (Jan. 9).

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Chargers (9-7) were riding a high in the first five weeks of the season when they started 4-1. Much of the preseason hype surrounding quarterback Justin Herbert was being justified through that hot start as the reigning offensive rookie of the year threw 13 touchdown passes and just three interceptions to start the year. That would marked Herbert and the Chargers’ best stretch of the season. Herbert enters this Sunday night with 14 interceptions on the year, only four quarterbacks have thrown more picks this season.

Since week five, L.A. has a sub .500 record at 5-6, but they were able to come away with a convincing 34-13 win over the Broncos last week to stay in the playoff hunt. Herbert completed 22-of-his-31 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Raiders (9-7) can make their first playoff appearance since 2016 with a win Sunday night. Quarterback Derek Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs that year but was unable to play in the postseason after suffering a fractured fibula in a week 15. He had to watch as his team lose in the first round to the Texans.

This season, through a lot of adversity Carr was able to post the second highest completion percentage of his career (69.2%) and throw for a career high 4,618 yards. Only, Herbert, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady have thrown for more yards this season. Third-year wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was able to help Carr establish those numbers, by catching a career high 99 passes and racking up 1,025 yards.

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Raiders. The over/under is 49.5.

How to watch Chargers vs Raiders live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chargers vs Raiders, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chargers vs Raiders live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chargers vs Raiders live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 9).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Chargers vs Raiders live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Chargers vs Raiders live stream.

Chargers vs Raiders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chargers vs Raiders on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs Raiders live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chargers vs Raiders live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.