Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch game 1 of NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals online

The Celtics vs Heat live stream marks the second time in the last three seasons these two teams will battle it out for a trip to the NBA Finals.

In the 2020 "bubble" it was the Heat winning the Eastern Conference finals, taking that best-of-seven series over the Celtics 4-2. Now Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will look for a different outcome starting with this NBA playoffs live stream.

Celtics vs Heat live stream channels Next game: Game 1, Boston @ Miami at 8.30 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, May 17).

Where to watch in the U.S.: The Celtics vs Heat game is set to air on ESPN. ESPN is available on Sling TV, currently on sale at 50% off for the first month.

The Celtics are riding a high after bouncing the reigning NBA Champion Bucks out of the playoffs. Their second round series with Milwaukee went a full seven games, which Boston dominated to the toon of a 109-81 victory in the decisive game.

Jayson Tatum has led his team with 28.3 points-per-game in the playoffs, third best of anyone still in the postseason and he has hit 50% of this three-point attempts over the Celtics' last two games on 12-of-24 shooting.

The Heat earned the number one seed in the East with a regular season record of 53-29 and overall had the third most wins in the NBA. So far this postseason they have swept the Hawks out of the playoffs, before eliminating the Sixers in six games. The key to Miami's success has been the play of veteran guard Jimmy Butler.

Now 32 years old, Butler has shown no signs of slowing down at either end of the floor. His defense has been on point, helping the Heat allow the fewest points-per-game (97.5 ppg) in the playoffs, while his 28.7 points-scored-per-game ranks him just above Tatum for second among players still chasing the Championship.

Boston was able to win their regular season series with the Heat 2-1, despite playing two games in Miami. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in Game 1. The over/under is 204.

How to watch Celtics vs Heat live streams from anywhere on Earth

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the U.S.

The Celtics vs Heat live streams are going to be on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, May 17).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And it's currently offering 50% off the first month!

Celtics vs Heat live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: May 17 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 17 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 2: May 19 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 19 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 3: May 21 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC)

May 21 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC) Game 4: May 23 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC)

May 23 at 8.30 p.m. (ABC) Game 5*: May 25 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 25 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 6*: May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

May 27 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7*: May 29 at 8.30 p.m. (ESPN)

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass, which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Celtics vs Heat live streams on TSN.

Celtics vs Heat game 1 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, May 17)

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for NBA basketball. Kayo should have the ESPN-hosted NBA playoff games, so go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEDT.

This means they likely won't have Celtics vs Heat.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

