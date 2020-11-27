Black Friday VPN deal: NordVPN offers excellent 3 months free with any 2-year plan

It can be tricky picking the best VPN, especially right now when tons of providers are offering incredible VPN Black Friday deals. However, big name NordVPN is offering an excellent deal – and, as you may know, it's also one of the highest-rated VPNs on the market.

NordVPN's two-year plan already carries with it some pretty significant savings. Compared to paying a rolling monthly plan, you'll save 68% and only be charged $3.71 a month. But, sign up now and you'll get three free months on top of your two-year plan.

While it's not the most generous of offers, market leaders rarely offer huge reduction as their products and they have no trouble selling them in the first place – so this NordVPN deal is definitely one to make the most of.

It's worth noting that as a dedicated Black Friday deal, this ends November 29, so if you're interested, it'll be worth taking the plunge sooner rather than later. Find out more below.

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses rivals that are more expensive.

The two-year plan from Nord is normally great value at $3.71, and the addition of three free months is just an added bonus.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month – but many will prefer Nord's more comprehensive privacy and security features.

So, if you want to bag an excellent freebie on the already great-value two-year plan, we think the this NordVPN deal is excellent value.