Best Buy PS5 restock is back! The electronics retailer has PS5 restock for the general public. (No Totaltech membership required). You can get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link.

Today's restock comes ahead of an invite-only Sony Direct PS5 restock which is confirmed for 2 p.m. ET this afternoon. However, this Best Buy drop is open to the general public and offers an excellent chance to score a console before the holiday season.

Best Buy PS5 restock (in stock)

PS5: $499 @ Best Buy PS5: $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition is the same great console just minus the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This is a great pick for gamers that are all in on digital games.

This is the retailer's second PS5 restock of the week. The first required shoppers to be a Totaltech members. Considering an annual membership costs $200, we're glad to see Best Buy isn't abandoning open drops. If you manage to score that elusive order confirmation email make sure to get your new machine fully kitted out with some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals.

If you're not fortunate enough to secure a console during this PS5 restock don't give up hope. As we enter the full Black Friday deals season, restocks are starting to become increasingly common. We expect this trend to continue over the coming days. Make sure you're regularly checking our PS5 restock hub for the latest update as we get them.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to buy a PS5 at Best Buy

To be fair, Best Buy isn't the only retailers to hold a PS5 restock exclusively for members of a premium rewards program, but what makes this drop so egregious is the cost of a Totaltech subscription. GameStop offers early access to next-gen console restocks through its PowerUp Reward Pro membership, but that costs a mere $15 annually.

Amazon has also experimented with offering Prime members priority access to PS5 restocks, but Prime costs a more reasonable $12.99 a month. Plus, Prime comes with a host of other benefits including access to the popular Prime Video and Prime Music streaming services, which made it worth having even before the PS5 restock perk was introduced.

As with most retailers, setting up a Best Buy account ahead of time should be your first priority. You want to make sure that your payment details and address information is pre-saved, in order to shave precious time off your checkout; that could be the difference between securing a PS5 and being left empty-handed.

Previously, Best Buy PS5 restocks required that your refresh the product page until you see the yellow "add to cart" button or a grey "please wait" button. However, Best Buy's new process places you in a queue. A pop-up windows says it'll "verify your account" and check for inventory. So it pays to sign into your account asap.

If you see that the PS5 is no longer in stock, you might want to try again via an incognito browser window. Repeat the process until you (hopefully) manage to score a console.