Best Black Friday mesh router deals: Our favorite mesh kits for less

The best mesh router deals give you great savings on top of whole-house Wi-Fi, with brands like Netgear and Eero selling at big discounts before the Black Friday weekend. If you want to fill your home with faster Wi-Fi, or take advantage of features like improved parental controls and easy app-based management, now is the best time to get a great mesh system at a steal.

Mesh routers are the perfect gift for the whole family, since a great mesh kit provides strong Wi-Fi for everything from smartwatches to gaming consoles, and enables the entire range of connected home products.

Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering up some great sales on mesh Wi-Fi kits, and we expect to see more of these great deals as we reach Black Friday and on through the rest of the holidays. But if you see a sale that strikes your fancy, act fast, because individual sales come and go quickly.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see plenty of deals on networking gear, including standalone routers and Wi-Fi extenders. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals page for the best of this year's holiday discounts.

Black Friday mesh router deals - best sales right now

TP-Link Deco M5 (3 Pack): was $169 now $149 @ Amazon

The TP-Link Deco M5 mesh router 3 pack gives you wireless coverage for the entire home, with more than 5,500 square feet of coverage and the ability to handle more than 100 connected devices. It's a great way to cover your entire home with Wi-Fi, and Amazon's taking $20 off of the regular price.View Deal

Linksys Velop AC2200 (3 Pack): was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

Our favorite mesh system for large homes gets a whopping $200 discount at Best Buy. The Linksys Velop AC2200 is a tri-band mesh system that covers up to 6,000 square feet, making it a smart way to get speedy Wi-Fi through the entire house.View Deal

Google Nest WiFi (2 Pack): was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

Our favorite mesh router is $80 off in this Amazon sale, giving you a great deal on the best mesh system for most homes. The Google nest Wi-Fi combines a capable mesh router with smart speaker functionality, thanks to the built-in Google Home in each mesh extension unit.View Deal

Eero 6 dual-band (3-pack): was $279 now $223 @ Amazon

Amazon's Eero mesh routers offer convenient setup and Wi-Fi 6 speeds in a small and easy to hide design. And this early Black Friday deal slashes $56 off of the regular price, giving you a great future-proofed mesh system that will cover the whole house for an affordable price.View Deal