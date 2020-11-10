Apple Silicon MacBook Pro: Price, release date, specs and 20 hours of battery life

MacBook Pro M1 chip specs CPU: Apple M1 chip

RAM: 8GB unified memory

Storage: 256GB

Display: 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600)

Ports: Two thunderbolt/USB 4

Battery life: 17 hours wireless web/20 hours video

Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches

Weight: 3 pounds



Apple has unveiled the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon, and it's designed to deliver a big leap in performance and battery life — and puts Windows laptops on notice.

The new MacBook Pro 2020 with Apple Silicon has the same design as its predecessor, but it offers up to 2.8 times faster performance and up to 20 hours of battery life. This is all thanks to the new Apple M1 chip. Here's everything you need to know about the new MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Silicon MacBook Pro 13-inch is available to order as of November 10, and the laptop will begin shipping November 17. The laptop starts at $1,299, which is the same price as before.

The $1,299 model comes with Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, while the $1,499 model bumps that up to 512GB of storage.

Apple Silicon MacBook Pro M1 chip and performance

(Image credit: Apple)

The reason to get the new MacBook Pro 13-inch is Apple's M1 chip, which Apple claims is 2.8 times faster than the last MacBook Pro. And it's rated to be 3 times faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.

The M1 chip is powered by an 8-core CPU with 4 high-powered cores and 4 high-efficiency cores. The GPU is said to be up to 5x faster as the last MacBook Pro 13-inch with integrated Intel graphics.

In addition, the new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip offers up to 11 times faster machine learning performance, which can help with everything from photo and video editing to coding tasks.

Apple Silicon MacBook Pro battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

The new Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Apple's M1 chip could very well be the longest-lasting MacBook ever. In fact, Apple rates this laptop for up to 17 hours of web surfing and a whopping 20 hours of video playback.

Apple Silicon MacBook Pro design and display

(Image credit: Apple)

Unfortunately, Apple didn't touch the design on the MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same 3-pound laptop it was before with a unibody aluminum design. And it's available in only two colors: Space Gray and Silver.

The MacBook Pro also features the same 13-inch Retina Display as before, complete with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness. You also get True Tone, which automatically adjusts the colors on the screen based on ambient lighting.

Apple Silicon MacBook Pro webcam

(Image credit: Apple)

The bad news is that the new MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon sports the same 720p resolution as before. The good news is that the ISP inside Apple's M1 chip enables better video quality, so you should see sharper images with less grain and better detail in low-light conditions.

Apple Silicon MacBook Pro ports

(Image credit: Apple)

The new MacBook Pro offers two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports that can handle charging, DisplayPort output and Thunderbolt 3 output. The ports also support the older USB 3.1 standard. There's a headphone jack on board as well.

Apple Silicon MacBook Pro outlook

We're excited to see how well the new MacBook Pro performs with Apple's M1 chip, but the new MacBook Air with Apple Silicon looks plenty powerful as well and it's $300 less. The MacBook Pro offers longer battery life and an active cooling system, so it should be able to deliver more sustained performance. Stay tuned for our full review.