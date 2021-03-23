Learning how to install and remove Sony TV apps is key to making the most out of your smart TV experience. With thousands of Sony smart TV apps to choose from, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the process of downloading and deleting apps.

There are over 5,000 Sony Android TV apps available from the Google Play library. So Whether you want to enjoy your HBO Max or Disney Plus subscription, watch free shows with Pluto or hop on the cable-cutting wagon with Sling, you should find nearly every service you need on your set.

The best TVs we’ve tested this year

we’ve tested this year Everything you need to know about the Sony 2020 TVs

But once you’ve watched all the best Netflix shows (an impressive feat) or realized any of the best cable TV alternatives aren’t for you, you might be wondering how to go about uninstalling your Sony TV apps.

Here’s how to install and remove Sony TV apps.

How to install Sony smart TV apps

To install Sony smart TV apps, or Sony Android TV apps, you’ll first need to have your set connected to Wi-Fi and powered on. Check our guide on how to set up your Sony Android TV if you’re in need of assistance.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Select Apps, or the red tiled icon, on your home screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Select any of the popular apps you see on the pop out menu, or select Get more apps. When you select Get more apps, it will bring you to the Google Play store.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Choose from any of the apps you see in the Google Play store. Your TV has divided apps into preselected categories based on genres and recommendations.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Select search, or the magnifying glass icon, to search for a specific app. You can type or speak to search.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Click the icon of the app you want to install.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Select Install on the app’s listing page. Installing the app will take your TV a few seconds to a minute. Select Open to launch the app on your TV.

Clean up your Sony TV, uninstall apps from your interface

If you’re looking to uninstall Sony TV apps to clean up your interface or offload unused services, follow the steps below. Consider signing out of your accounts before deleting Sony TV apps, and remember that uninstalling an app doesn’t end a paid membership.

To uninstall an app from your Sony TV, follow steps 1-5 above to access the app’s listing page in the Google Play store.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Select Uninstall.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Confirm you want to uninstall the Sony TV app.