This exclusive VPN deal offers Surfshark One plus 2 months free for just $2.30/mo

We know a good VPN deal when we see it, so when one of the very best VPN providers on the market offers not one, but two discounts at once, we've simply got to share it with you.

Surfshark – widely regarded as the best cheap VPN on the market – is currently offering Tom's Guide readers the chance to bundle its Surfshark One security suite with its 2-year plan absolutely free. Surfshark One is an antivirus and security suite, and usually costs $1.49 a month on top of the regular plan, so with this deal you'll save $38 overall. All you need to do is use the code FREEUPGRADE.

Alongside this, you'll also get 2 months extra subscription time thrown in for free as well, which brings your monthly spend down to just $2.30. In total you'll be paying $59.76, which is an absolute bargain for a leading VPN and antivirus combo.

All you need to do is head through to the website by using the links on this page, and select the 2-year plan. When you choose your payment details, Surfshark One will already be in your basket, and the coupon code will be pre-applied. Want to know more? Just keep scrolling to learn more about the deal, and we'll also include a quick explainer on Surfshark One and what it offers.

Surfshark | Free Surfshark One + 2 months extra with code FREEUPGRADE | $2.30/pm

This is an unbelievable deal from Surfshark, and leveling up your cybersecurity with not just a VPN but comprehensive antivirus and breach detection can only be a good thing. For a limited time, Surfshark's offering its One package for FREE to Tom's Guide readers, and you'll also get 2 free months on top. The code FREEUPGRADE will be applied at checkout. Not sure? A 30-day money-back guarantee has you covered.

What is Surfshark One?

Surfshark has been a leader in the VPN industry for a few years now, but it has recently launched Surfshark One, which is an add-on for Surfshark customers.

Essentially, Surfshark One seeks to offer all – or, at least, most – of the essential privacy and cybersecurity tools in one place. It includes:

VPN : Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content.

: Perfect for keeping your activity private online, and for accessing censored and geo-blocked content. Antivirus : Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats.

: Protection from harmful files downloaded from the internet, like malware and viruses. Can also scan your devices for existing threats. Search : Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs.

: Private and organic search engine which uses no ads, no trackers, and keeps no logs. Alert: Detects information breaches across the web and alerts you if your data has been compromised, including emails and credit cards.

At just $1.49 a month without any discount, Surfshark One is already a very affordable alternative to established antivirus providers. However, as a freebie, it's a no-brainer.

While antivirus is very much the star of One's package, the other three features are appealing in their own rights – and remember, Surfshark will likely be adding features to One over time, so it should only become more powerful.

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

While Surfshark certainly is cheap, it doesn't sacrifice usability and privacy features like many other cut-price VPNs. In our independent testing, only premium providers ExpressVPN and NordVPN scored higher overall.

Beyond the Surfshark One bundle and very appealing price, one aspect we really like about Surfshark are its well-designed apps. No matter what device you're using they share a common design language, meaning it's easy to get up and running, and once you've used one, you've used them all.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, we'd point you towards ExpressVPN, but at $6.67 a month it's a fair bit more expensive. NordVPN is a little more affordable, but at $3.71 a month it's still pricier.

So, if you're after the best-value option on the market – even better with those additional two months and Surfshark One thrown in – Surfshark's your best bet.