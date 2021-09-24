Hurry! Sweaty Betty has a huge activewear sale

Whether you're a cross-fit fan, a runner, or an avid yogi, you'll find something in the Sweaty Betty collection that meets your needs. Its activewear sale is on right now and has savings of up 60% off some of its most popular lines.

If you haven't heard of Sweaty Betty, it is an activewear brand designed and made for women, by women. Launched in 1998 in London, Sweaty Betty has grown into a global brand, made famous by its bright prints and bottom-sculpting leggings. Sweaty Betty sells a pair of its Power Leggings every 60 seconds and it's easy to see why — they're high-waisted, buttery soft, and won't go see-through when you're squatting, lunging, or moving into a downward dog.

Not sure where to start? We've hand-picked the best deals in the Sweaty Betty sale right here to save you scrolling. Don't hang around, these deals won't be here for long.

The best deals in the Sweaty Betty sale

Power 7/8 Workout Leggings: Was $100, now $50

These workout leggings are brilliant for just about everything — they've got a drop-in pocket on the leg which is big enough for most smartphones, and a zipped pocket on the back for your keys. They're sweat-wicking, bottom-sculpting and are 80-90% squat proof. They come in two different leg lengths — full length and 7/8 (which is ideal for petite gym bunnies) and they come in a brilliant array of patterns and colors. Most importantly, they're comfortable, they wash well, they don't bobble, and they last years. View Deal

Athlete Seamless Workout Tank: Was $48, now $24

If your gym tank has ever rubbed or chafed you, you'll understand how brilliant seamless gym kit can be. This versatile tank is suitable for all workouts — from a gentle yin yoga class to a speedy 5K around the block. It's available in a number of different colors and comes in sizes XS to XL.View Deal

Stamina Longline Sports Bra: Was $44, now $22

At $22, this bra is a steal. It offers medium support for A-C cups, so you can wear it for HIIT sessions, bike rides, and yoga, but it's probably not supportive enough for running. It comes in a number of different colors and the wide underband is super comfortable. It's available in sizes XS to XXL, so you'll need to use the Sweaty Betty size guide to convert your everyday bra size.View Deal

All Train Sports Bra: Was $88, now $61.60

If you are looking for a sports bra to wear while running, this All Train Sports Bra offers high support for bra cup sizes A to F. It's got a high level of compression, to keep everything in place when you move, and has a crossover back for additional support. The straps aren't adjustable, but the traditional hook and eye clasp fastening is handy for getting the bra off when it's wet. Available in sizes 32A to 38G. View Deal

Power 9" Biker Shorts: Was $68, now $40

These are a short version of the Sweaty Betty Power Leggings and they're brilliant. The waistband is super high and doesn't budge when you move. There's a drop-in pocket on the side that's big enough for most smartphones and a zipped pocket on the waistband for your essentials. The legs stay put and come in a 6-inch and a 9-inch length. The shorts are also available in a number of different colors and patterns to suit your style, in sizes XXS to XXL.

View Deal

Zero Gravity High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings: Was $128, now $51

Did you know, buying new running leggings will make you want to go for a run? While that statement might not be 100% true, these Zero Gravity leggings are some of the most comfortable we've ever run in. They've got a high-waistband to hold everything in place as you move, they're a good amount of compressive, while still being lightweight and they come in a number of fun patterns. They're not fully squat proof, but they are super sweat-wicking and fast-drying. Available in sizes XXS to XXL. View Deal

Power Workout Zip Through Jacket: Was $118, now $82.60

Made from the same soft fabric used in Sweaty Betty's Power Leggings, this zip-through jacket launched last year and has been popular ever since. It's got a high neckline and thumbholes to keep the weather out, and is super sweat-wicking, while still being breathable. You guessed it, it's available in a number of different colors and comes in sizes XXS to XXL. View Deal

Betty Ski Base Layer Leggings: Was $108, now $54

Gearing up for snow season? These Betty Ski leggings not only look great, but they'll also keep you cosy on the slopes while still being sweat-wicking. Like you'd expect from gym leggings, these are super-stretchy and have a second-skin feel, so you can layer them underneath your salopettes when the temperature really drops. Seamless to avoid any uncomfortable chafing, these leggings come in sizes XS to XL.

View Deal

Double Time Seamless Workout Tank: Was $78, now $39

This workout tank has a slim-fitting under layer to keep you chafe-free and comfortable as you move, as well as a looser-fitting outer layer for extra coverage. It's lightweight and breathable and has a lovely open-back design that looks great in the gym, or out for a hike with friends. It comes in six different colors, and is available in sizes XS to XL. View Deal

Track and Field 3.5" Running Shorts: Was $58, now $34

If you're not a cycling-shorts kind of person, these Track and Field shorts have an old-school cut you're bound to love. They're super lightweight, with an internal knicker for extra coverage as you move. They're mid-rise, and have two zipped pockets on the side for your essentials, although neither is big enough for your phone. Available in sizes XXS to XXL, the shorts come in a 2.5-inch and a 3.5-inch leg length.View Deal