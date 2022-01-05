Our favorite PS5 SSD is $70 off at Amazon

If you managed to score a PS5 restock over the holiday season, you might already be pushing the limits of the console's stock 825GB drive. Considering that some of the best PS5 games can demand upwards of 70GB of storage space, the standard hard drive often doesn’t stretch very far. Thankfully adding more storage to your PS5 is easy, and with this deal it's now even cheaper.

Right now, you can get a WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD for $129 at Amazon. That’s a sizeable $70 off its usual price of $199. It’s important to note that this is the model with comes with a pre-installed heatsink. Sony advises that any additional SSD added to your console sports a cooling system, so buying this model saves you from having to source a compatible third-party heatsink and attach it yourself.

WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot. This 500GB model sports an included heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $70 off at Amazon.

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was £257 now £169 @ Amazon WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was £257 now £169 @ Amazon

Gamers in the U.K. can score an even better deal on the WD_Black SN850 SSD as the 1TB model with a heatsink has dropped £88. This drive works right out of the box and just needs adding to your PS5's storage expansion slot.

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony’s required benchmarks and is confirmed as PS5 compatible by the manufacturer. We’ve also tested the drive in a PS5 ourselves and can report that it works flawlessly with the next-gen console. When running games off the SN850 SSD we actually experienced shorter loading times compared to playing them from the PS5’s stock hard drive.

One of the best things about upgrading your PS5 internal storage is that adding a new SSD doesn’t replace the console’s stock drive. Instead, you get the extra storage space in addition to the 825GB that comes as standard with the PS5. This means you’ll have no trouble storing dozens of games, even titles that require massive amounts of storage space such as Call of Duty Vanguard.

Much like the console itself, PS5 compatible SSDs are often pretty difficult to track down as more and more owners look to boost their internal storage. This deal is unlikely to stay in stock for long, so be sure to grab yourself an SN850 SSD for a discounted price while you still can.