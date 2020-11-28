Logitech Cyber Monday deals: Gaming mice, keyboards and headsets as low as $15

Logitech's Cyber Monday deals are worth snatching up because all of the company's gaming gear has one thing in common: They’re engineered for excellence and durability.

In terms of Cyber Monday deals, a lot of Logitech gear is on sale, including some killer savings on gaming mice: the best-in-class Logitech G502 for $35 ($45 off) and the sleek, lightweight Logitech G203 for a mere $15 ($25 off).

The deals on keyboards and headsets aren’t quite as extreme, but you can still find some incredible gear for much cheaper than usual, including the drop-dead gorgeous Logitech G915 TKL keyboard and the PS5- and Xbox Series X-ready Logitech G332 headset.

Whether you’re looking to build a whole gaming setup from scratch or just upgrade a few parts piecemeal, here are the best Logitech Cyber Monday deals we’ve found so far.

Logitech G502: was $79 now $34 @ Best Buy

The Logitech G502 is maybe the best gaming mouse you can buy, with programmable buttons, tunable weights, RGB lighting and excellent performance all around. An adjustable scroll wheel gives you either precision for games or speed for productivity. Logitech engineering will keep the G502 running for years to come, too.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is one of the best gaming mice at its usual price, and it's now available for less than $15. Its sleek, compact design makes it ideal for players with smaller hands. It weighs just a few ounces, too, which means you can drag it across even large mouse pads almost instantaneously.

Logitech G513 Carbon: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

If you want a premium wired mechanical gaming keyboard, look no further than the Logitech G513 Carbon. This full-size keyboard features high-quality Logitech GX Brown key switches, colorful RGB lighting, a comfortable wrist rest and compatibility with the robust Logitech G Hub software. It's currently less than $100, which is extremely rare.

Logitech G915 TKL: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Logitech G915 TKL is one of the only wireless mechanical tenkeyless gaming keyboards on the market, but it's also a beautiful device in its own right. With smooth, low-profile key caps, comfortable switches and gorgeous RGB lighting, the G915 TKL can complement any PC gaming setup. Finding it for less than $200 is a good deal.

Astro Gaming A40 TR: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Logitech acquired gaming headset manufacturer Astro a few years ago, but hasn't changed anything fans know and love about Astro headsets. The Astro Gaming A40 TR has an extremely reliable design that hasn't changed in more than a decade, plus excellent sound quality and compatibility with both PCs and consoles.

Astro Gaming A40 TR: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Logitech G332 is one of the cheapest headsets you can get from a major manufacturer, but it still provides decent sound and a comfortable fit. Thanks to its 3.5 mm audio jack, it works seamlessly with PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch in handheld mode or anything else with a headphone port.

