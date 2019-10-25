TCL 6-Series Roku TV Hits Lowest Price Ever at $399

Want a great Black Friday deal before the big day arrives at the end of next month? If you’re seeking a new TV, this Best Buy deal is something you need to check out.

The 2018 TCL 6-Series is a mid-range 4K smart TV set that offers a great viewing experience for its price, plus Roku smart features and good sound. In fact, we were so impressed by the 6-Series during our tests it’s now on our best TVs list.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV (2018): was $499, now $399

This 4K TV offers amazing picture quality for a very good price, along with HDR support, Roku-powered smart TV features and solid speakers.View Deal

The HDR10 and Dolby Vision-supported LED 2160p display produces bright and accurate colors and rich blacks, and handles fast moving images capably, thanks to its Natural Motion system.

The soundtrack is provided by two 8-watt speakers that provide particularly good bass, but if you have a soundbar or speakers of your own, you can plug them in using the 6-Series’ three HDMI ports and one USB port, which will also let you connect your new display to your other devices that can benefit from that lovely screen.

The 6-Series has Roku built in, providing easily controllable smart TV capabilities as well as letting you access streaming content from all your favorite services like Netflix and Amazon Prime video.

At $399, the 6-Series is $100/20% off an already reasonable asking price. The deal only lasts this weekend, until 11:59PM CDT on Sunday, Oct. 27, so make sure you act fast.