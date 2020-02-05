Killer Deal: Instant Pot Lux60 is now 50% off

Home chefs and college students looking for a quick and easy way to prepare meals, check this out. Instant Pot's best selling 6-in-1 pressure cooker is back on sale at a Black Friday-like price.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Instant Pot Lux60 on sale for $49. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this multi-use pressure cooker. By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than Amazon's current price. It's one of the best Walmart deals we've seen this week.

Pioneer Woman Instant Pot Lux60: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

The Instant Pot Lux60 is a great starter model and one of the best kitchen gadgets you can buy. It's an all-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer and food warmer. This special edition model features a beautiful floral pattern that adds a touch of vintage charm to any kitchen's decor.

With preset touch controls on its front panel, the Instant Pot Lux60 makes it easy to make fool-proof meals at home. We were impressed by its solid cooking performance and ease of use. It did great job at cooking rice, slow cooking and basic pressure cooking.

This decorative Instant Pot flew off retail shelves fast during the holidays, so we suggest you grab one now while it's in stock.