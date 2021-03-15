Huge headphones deal: our favorite wireless headphones are $72 off

A pair of quality headphones is an essential purchase. Whether you need a set for home, work, or travel, investing in a high-quality pair will be a decision you won't regret.

Quality costs, but this deal helps to make it a little cheaper. Right now you can get the Sony WH-100XM4 headphone for $278 at Amazon . That’s $72 off the usual $349 and brings them down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best wireless headphones on the market. Offering remarkable noise- cancelling, superior sound quality and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled), they easily justify a full-price purchase. At $72 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair. View Deal

We’re huge fans of these headphones here at Tom’s Guide. In fact, we’ve bestowed upon them the honor of being named our best headphones , period. That’s one of our most heavily scrutinized lists, so ranking at the very top is a real testament to the quality of these cans.

In our glowing review of the Sony WH-1000XM4, we declared them “Sony’s best pair of noise-canceling headphones yet” and also said, “The WH-1000XM4 is a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas.”

In particular, we praised the excellent audio quality, the remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the surprisingly strong battery life of around 30 hours (with ANC enabled).

Not only do these headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also offer several additional features that really add to the package. These include detection sensors that pause playback when you remove the headphones and support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio with well-engineered presets or by making manual adjustments.