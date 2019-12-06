Get a Google Nest Hub for free with this killer Sling TV deal

If you're looking to cut the cord and want to boost your smart home in the process, you'll want to check out this new Sling TV deal.

When you sign up for Sling TV on a new account and pre-pay three months, Sling will give you a free Google Nest Hub, a $79 value. It's a nice savings, considering that Sling TV plans start at $15 per month or up to $25 per month with a bundle.

Sling's new bundle is a surprisingly solid Cyber Week deal, because Google's Nest Hub is one of the more useful smart home devices on the market, with Google Assistant baked in and a 7-inch screen that lets you do everything from check the weather to and control smart plugs and smart lights to automatically launch Sling TV.

In our Google Nest Hub review, we liked the compact design and easy phone calling functionality, as well as the centralized smart home control. We also appreciated the Google Photos and YouTube integration, and now you can add Sling TV to the mix.

Meanwhile, Sling TV is one of the better streaming services on the market, thanks in no small part to its $15 a month starting price. Sling Blue, which costs $15 per month, features 47 channels, including Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. Sling Orange has 32 channels, including ESPN, CNN, and Food Network and similarly costs $15 per month. Together, the Sling Orange & Blue bundle features 53 channels and costs just $25 per month to start.

So, if you're in the market for a new streaming service and want to save a few bucks in the process, this offer is a worth a look.