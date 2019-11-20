Pre-Black Friday Deal: Get a Free iPhone 11 at T-Mobile

The free iPhones will be flying at T-Mobile this Friday (Nov. 22), as the Uncarrier gets a jump on Black Friday deals with its Magenta Friday promotion.

iPhone fans should take note, as T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 11and iPhone XR free on Friday when you open up a new voice line and trade in your existing phone. That's a $699 value in the case of the iPhone 11 and $599 for the iPhone XR.

iPhone 11: Was $699, now free @ T-Mobile

To get a free iPhone 11 on Nov. 22, you just need to trade-in your current handset and open a new line of data with T-Mobile. You'll receive the phone free via bill credits spread out over 24 months.View Deal

Apple's new iPhone impressed in our iPhone 11 review, as it offers much improved cameras, including a wide-angle lens and a Night mode that rivals the Pixel 4. Other perks include strong performance from the A13 Bionic chip and good battery life.

T-Mobile hasn't specified which devices are acceptable for trade-in. And the phones are only free in the sense that you receive monthly bill credits for the value of the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR spread out over two years. Still, it's a good value if you're in the market for a new phone, especially since the iPhone 11 is one of the best phones currently available.

Looking for a model other than one of Apple's 6.1-inch phones? You can opt for an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max instead, and T-Mobile will offer you a $700 credit (again, spread out over 24 months).

Families may also want to check out T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deals as the carrier is offering four lines of unlimited data and four free iPhone 11 models when you sign up for a T-Mobile Essentials plans.

That's the cheaper of T-Mobile's unlimited data plan for families, at $120 a month for four lines. You give up some of the perks you get with T-Mobile's Magenta plan (which costs $160 a month for four lines): taxes and fees aren't included, you don't get to use your data overseas except in Mexico and Canada, and T-Mobile won't throw in a Netflix subscription like it does with families on the Magenta plan. But T-Mobile Essentials is a cheap way to get unlimited data.

Other Apple-centric deals going live at T-Mobile this Friday include a free iPhone 8 when you trade in a handset and open a new voice line, and $200 off an Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 3 when you buy a watch of equal or greater value.