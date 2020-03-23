Best Xbox One games 2020

The best Xbox One games include everything from lengthy RPGs to frenzied first-person shooters. Whether you're looking to put your thumbs through their paces, or simply sink into a game to escape the real world for a while, the Xbox One has something worth playing.

From brand-new fare like Doom Eternal to time-tested classics like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the best Xbox One games appeal to a variety of tastes. Better still: Thanks to the Xbox Game Pass, you can download hundreds of different Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games for a $10-per-month subscription fee.

Every game on this list will also work with the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's next-generation Xbox. This impressively powerful console will launch sometime before the end of 2020. No matter what you're in the mood to play, here are the best Xbox One games to play now.

Doom Eternal

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Doom Eternal takes everything great about the 2016 Doom reboot and cranks it to 11. The game's adrenaline-pumping first-person-shooting action is more dynamic and fluid than ever, thanks to a sandbox of weapons and skills that let you create a ballet of beautiful violence during every encounter. Thanks to new abilities, such as the flamethrower and all-powerful blood punch, and new platforming moves, such as the double jump and air-dash, slaying demons across a demon-infested Earth is a blood-soaked blast. Add in a satisfying progression system, tons of secrets and collectibles, and absolutely breathtaking visuals and level design, and Doom Eternal is one of the best shooters in years.

Gears 5

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Gears 5 is the biggest and most beautiful entry yet in Microsoft's enduring third-person shooter franchise, and one of the best Xbox One games yet. Focusing this time on Kait Diaz and her quest to understand her Locust heritage, Gears 5's ambitious campaign mixes in vehicular open-world exploration to complement the most satisfying and dynamic cover shooting the series has seen yet. The game is also bursting with multiplayer content, including the pick-up-and-play Arcade mode, a full competitive suite, a revamped Horde experience with character-specific abilities and a tense co-op Escape mode. It's also the best-looking Gears game yet, with striking, colorful environments that pop on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X alike.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

(Image credit: Activision)

Ready for a real challenge? Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest brutal action-RPG from Dark Souls developer From Software, forcing you to carefully hack your way through a mythological version of 16th-century Japan full of monstrous enemies looking to kill you. Sekiro stands out from the Dark Souls formula with its sense of mobility, as you can grapple-hook from ledge to ledge and switch between stances to catch your enemy off-guard. Sekiro is already being hailed as one of the best (and hardest) From Software games yet, as there's no real way to grind for better stats -- only your skill will get you through.

Untitled Goose Game

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The viral indie sensation of the generation also happens to be one of the best Xbox One games. Untitled Goose Game is a game about being as obnoxious as possible while controlling an inconsiderate, loud-honking Goose. While prancing through a small town and stealing property, making messes and just being a general jerk is amusing on its own, Goose Game is backed up by some surprisingly solid stealth gameplay that challenges you to strategically cause havoc. HONK!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

(Image credit: EA)

At long last, a great new single-player Star Wars game. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a delightful, inspired mashup of great AAA game ideas, blending the cinematic flair of Uncharted, the deliberate and deep combat of Dark Souls, and the exploration and puzzles of Metroid Prime into a single epic Star Wars game. Set between the events of Episode III and IV, Fallen Order casts you as Jedi purge survivor Cal Kestis, who must relearn the Force and battle the Empire in one of the most compelling Star Wars game narratives we've gotten in years.

Mortal Kombat 11

(Image credit: WB Games)

Mortal Kombat 11 is the biggest, bloodiest and best Mortal Kombat game yet, packing tons of spine-ripping content for casual and competitive combatants alike. The game's epic story mode celebrates the series' past and present through a delightfully off-the-wall time travel adventure, the rotating Towers of Time offer a constantly fresh set of challenges, and The Krypt is a fan service frenzy filled with neat unlockables. Mortal Kombat 11's new custom variation system lets you craft a truly unique version of characters like Liu Kang, Cassie Cage and Scorpion, from their outfits and gear pieces to their individual moves. But most importantly, Mortal Kombat 11 is simply a great fighting game, with the most balanced, rewarding combat mechanics the series has seen yet and excellent online netcode for taking on the world.

Red Dead Redemption 2

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 raises the bar for open-world action games, setting you loose in a stunning, dynamic version of the Wild West in which everything is interactive and all of your actions matter. A prequel to the original game, Red Dead 2 puts you in control of the compelling, complex Arthur Morgan, who often must choose between doing the right thing and staying loyal to his gang. From its incredibly cinematic storytelling and jaw-dropping graphics (particularly on Xbox One X) to a vast, varied game world that lets you fish, ride horses and engage in epic Western shootouts, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a once-in-a-generation experience, and easily one of the best Xbox One games available.

Forza Horizon 4

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 4 is the pinnacle of Playground Games’ beloved arcade racing series, setting players loose in a massive, stunningly true-to-life rendition of Britain that’s brimming with fun things to do. Horizon 4 delivers shared world multiplayer that populates your game world with real players, and introduces dynamic seasons – meaning you’ll have to adjust your racing tactics for summer, fall, winter and spring as the seasons shift every week. But as with any Horizon game, the real draw of Horizon 4 is just how great it feels to drive, whether you’re performing insane stunt jumps or engaging in competitive races with your online pals.

Cuphead

(Image credit: StudioMDHR)

Cuphead marries brutal 2D platforming with a gorgeous hand-drawn art style inspired by 1930s cartoons, resulting in a package that’s equal parts charming and challenging. This captivating sidescroller is defined by inventive, punishing boss fights that are complemented by a handful of platforming levels, all of which you can enjoy either solo or with a friend. Cuphead might make you want to throw your controller at times, but overcoming each unforgiving encounter provides some of the most satisfaction you’ll find from any action game. It's easily one of the best Xbox One games for folks who can handle a challenge.

Devil May Cry 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

Devil May Cry 5 is a superb return for Capcom's beloved over-the-top action series. You'll play as franchise icons Nero and Dante as well as mysterious newcomer V, all of whom can put together ridiculously stylish and satisfying combos using all manners of swords, guns and spells. The game's bombastic, unapologetically ridiculous story will please longtime fans of the series, while its strikingly photorealistic graphics make it the best-looking Devil May Cry game to date. If you're looking to spend a few afternoons slicing up demons as stylishly as possible, Devil May Cry 5 will scratch your itch like no other.

GreedFall

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

If you're looking to scratch your fantasy RPG itch until the next Dragon Age or The Witcher game comes around, GreedFall will do just that. This open-world role-playing game delivers a fresh take on the Age of Exploration, with satisfying expeditions, intense real-time combat and interactive conversations. By taking inspiration from real-world history and delivering a gorgeous setting that's a blast to explore, GreedFall should be at the top of any RPG lover's list.

Madden NFL 20

(Image credit: EA)

Madden NFL 20 is one of the most significant upgrades to EA's long-running football series in years, introducing Superstar X-Factor abilities that allow playmakers like Patrick Mahomes and Antonio Brown to perform tide-turning feats once they get hot. This mechanic is also deeply ingrained into Face of the Franchise: QB1, a cinematic career mode in which you take your custom quarterback from college to the NFL Draft to a full-on NFL career that changes based on your actions. Factor in improved animations, more detailed playbooks and less dead time between plays, and you've got one of the best modern installments of Madden yet.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Is fighting mythological beasts like dragons and wraiths your thing? Do you like going on epic quests with the promise of untold riches? Do you like spending countless hours playing cards? Then The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may be the game for you.

The third entry in the Witcher series takes protagonist Geralt of Rivera throughout the world of The Continent as he searches for his lost love and his adopted daughter. Touted as one of the largest open-world third-person action role-playing games on the market, this bombastic title is one with which players should expect to spend at least 100 hours, and is easily one of the best Xbox One games for RPG fans.

Apex Legends

(Image credit: EA)

Say hello to the new king of battle royale. Apex Legends stands out from the likes of Fortnite and PUBG by offering tactical team-based gameplay in which 20 squads of three battle it out using a variety of distinct characters that each pack their own unique abilties. Apex's brilliant Ping system makes it easy to communicate with your teammates even without saying a word, and the game delivers the distinct blend of tight shooting and smooth movement you'd expect from the makers of Titanfall (seriously, just spend a minute sliding around in this game). Best of all, Apex Legends is completely free to play, so you have no reason not to hop into the battlefield and see what it's all about for yourself.

Resident Evil 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 2 is a brilliant re-imagining of Capcom's 1998 horror classic, delivering tight third-person gameplay, a labyrinth of fun puzzles and a stunningly horrific new graphics engine that makes exploring the Raccoon City Police Department more nerve-wracking than ever. You'll once again play as both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, each of whom have a unique storyline that remixes elements from the original games complete with the most immersive, cinematic cutscenes the series has seen yet. Resident Evil 2 isn't just a great remake -- it's practically a brand new game, and one of the most delightfully dreadful horror experiences you can have on Xbox One.

Overwatch

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Overwatch is the rare multiplayer shooter that just about anybody can enjoy. Featuring over 20 colorful characters that battle in equally colorful arenas, this game is all about working as a team and tapping into your hero's unique abilities rather than simply racking up kills. With tons of skins to unlock and a steady flow of free content updates, Overwatch is the kind of game that could keep you hooked for months -- or years. Plus, what other game lets you put a cowboy, a talking gorilla, a pop star in a mech suit and a roller-skating medic all on the same team?

Celeste

(Image credit: Matt Makes Games)

Celeste isn't just a great indie game -- it's one of the best 2D platformers of this generation, period. Easy to learn but hard to master, Celeste has you navigate a series of brutal but satisfyingly challenging platform levels using nothing but a jump, a dash and a wall-grab to avoid all manners of hazards and pits. Its perfectly precise gameplay is complemented by some arresting pixel art and a hauntingly memorable synth soundtrack. The fact that Celeste manages to seamlessly weave in a moving story about mental health and overcoming one's demons makes it all the more special.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Bigger, prettier and more ambitious than any game in the series to date, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a massive open-world epic that pushes the series forward in some big ways. You get a choice of main character this time around - Kassandra or Alexios, and the choices you make throughout the game's story sequences affect the overall narrative. But the real draw of Odyssey is its stunning take on Ancient Greece, which is packed with fun activities that set the stage for some of the best combat and exploration the franchise has seen yet.

Monster Hunter: World

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World finally brings Capcom's beloved action-RPG series to modern consoles, and the results are breathtaking. This massive co-op adventure has a sense of scale and scope unlike any Monster Hunter game before it, with huge, living worlds that feature dynamic day/night cycles, destructible environments, and tons of wildlife both friendly and deadly. You’ll still be mastering one of 14 unique weapons and hunting huge monsters to craft cool gear either alone or with up to three friends, but the action is tighter and better-looking than ever before. Monster Hunter: World demands your time and skill, but rewards you with dozens of hours of great gameplay moments in return.

Rocket League

(Image credit: Psyonix)

It's soccer with cars. What else could you want? Rocket League is one of the biggest breakout hits of this generation, with addictive pick-up-and-play action that's incredibly hard to master if you want to get competitive. This wacky sports game has a ton of ways to play for hardcore and casual fans alike, and still receives a steady stream of new modes, arenas and items via free updates.

Sunset Overdrive

(Image credit: Microsoft )

Insomniac Games' Sunset Overdrive has the makings of a cult classic — it's a critically acclaimed commercial flop. With its colorful backdrop, over-the-top antics and deep customization options, this overlooked game deserves another chance to win over gamers. Besides, where else are you going to punish energy-drink-swilling zombies by blowing them up with exploding teddy bears?

Doom

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Playing Doom feels like riding a rollercoaster while blasting heavy metal music and carrying a shotgun. This reboot of the iconic shooter is relentlessly fast and incredibly gratifying, thanks to its fluid movement system, awesomely brutal weapons and delightfully gruesome "glory kills" that let you literally rip demons in half. Despite its old-school roots, Doom's intricate upgrade systems and troves of collectibles provide plenty of reasons to return to hell over and over again. And if its lengthy, challenging campaign isn't enough, you can slaughter your friends in multiplayer or build levels in SnapMap.