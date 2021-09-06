The best appliances for student living: from coffee makers to air fryers

A new semester is here, and with it thousands of students are journeying across the country to their home away from home — some for the first time.

Student life always presents its difficulties, especially for those who are new to living independently. Cooking our own meals and cleaning up after ourselves can be a real eye-opener! However, having the right appliances can make all the difference.

Owning a personal blender or air fryer, for instance, can produce delicious results quickly and with minimal effort. So, if you’re heading back to college, these are the best appliances for student living that you need in your life.

Dash Compact Air Fryer (Image credit: Dash)

1. Dash Compact Air Fryer The best compact air fryer Specifications Type: Digital Size: 8.1 x 9.5 x 12.5 inches Weight: 5.7 pounds Capacity: 2 quarts Dishwasher safe parts: Yes Easy to clean: Yes App control: No Recipes: Booklet included Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Compact size + Baskets are dishwasher safe + Available in a range of colors + Great for chicken wings Reasons to avoid - Hot exterior - Can't fit a whole chicken

Every student needs an air fryer for fast, delicious and relatively healthy recipes. The Dash Compact Air Fryer is small, which makes it ideal for storage, and inexpensive. Its compact design doesn’t compromise on its performance however, as we found it was great at air-frying chicken wings when we put it to the test. It’s ideal for cooking for 1-2 people and comes in an array of attractive colors. It couldn’t be easier to control with two dials for temperature and time, and the basket is dishwasher-safe as well. You would use this appliance more often than you would think for fresh and crispy French fries.

Read our full Dash Compact Air Fryer review.

Eureka RepidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Image credit: Eureka)

2. Eureka RepidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The best cordless vacuum for a great price Specifications Vacuum type: Bagless Weight: 5.26 pounds Battery: 40 minute runtime Cordless: Yes Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Lightweight + Can be used as a handheld Reasons to avoid - Can't stand upright on its own

A vacuum cleaner may not be at the top of your list for things to buy, but it's an important appliance, especially for those of us with long hair. Cordless is best for students as they’re convenient to whip out for spills and should have enough battery to cover the dorm when needed. The Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner won’t break the bank and will pick up all kinds of debris in one sweep. Plus it can be used as a handheld when needed too.

Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker KF6050 (Image credit: Braun)

3. Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker KF6050 The best coffee maker for taste and features Specifications Cup capacity: 12 cups Size: 14.2 x 7.9 x 7.9 inches Programmable: Yes Brew controls: No Milk frother: No Removable water resevoir: No Auto shut off: Yes Reasons to buy + Attractive design + Adjustable keep warm setting + Affordable + Glass carafe Reasons to avoid - Water tank and filter basket are difficult to access

For coffee-lovers, the Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker KF6050 is the best you can buy. It offers a great set of features at a reasonable price, including an adjustable keep warm setting. It can brew up to 12 cups of coffee in its glass carafe and comes with permanent filters and a 24 hour timer too. The only thing it’s missing is a milk frother, but for less than $100, you can’t ask for more.

George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press (Image credit: George Foreman)

4. George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press Best value panini press Specifications Material: Plastic Servings: 2 Size: 9.38 x 5.12 x 10.25 inches Accessories: Drip tray Reasons to buy + Great value + Easy to use + Nonstick coating Reasons to avoid - Some found it too small and would opt for the 4 serving model instead

I relied a little too much on this appliance through college, but nothing is quite as satisfying as a fresh grilled cheese sandwich. It’s quick, delicious and easy to make with a panini press. This George Foreman model can prepare two servings and comes with a drip tray to collect any drained grease or fat, which is dishwasher safe. It’s very compact, measuring just 9.38 x 5.12 x 10.25 inches, and couldn’t be easier to use. There’s a four servings model available for $5 more if you like more than one sandwich at a time.

Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender (Image credit: Hamilton Beach)

5. Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender Great for smoothies and shakes Specifications Size: 11.9 x 5.2 x 4.2 inches Weight: 1.8 pounds Output: 175 watts Dishwasher safe: Travel cup and lid Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Compact, lightweight design + Great for on-the-go lifestyle + One-touch blending + Dishwasher safe cup and lid Reasons to avoid - Not very powerful

Blenders are a brilliant way to get more vitamins into your diet. Full-sized ones can be bulky and expensive though, that’s why we recommend the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for students. It can prepare one serving of smoothie at a time and the jar doubles-up as a travel cup, so you just grab it and go. The cup and lid are dishwasher-safe too, so the design is as convenient as it gets. It’s available in five colors including black, blue, raspberry, red and white.

Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide/Self-Centering-Slot Toaster (Image credit: Bella)

6. Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide/Self-Centering-Slot Toaster The best value toaster for everyday use Specifications Number of slots: 2 Browning settings: 6 Crumb tray: Yes Alternate settings: Bagels, gluten free Reasons to buy + Very reasonably priced + Useful alternate settings + Good number of browning settings for added control Reasons to avoid - Plastic exterior

Toasters are a pretty essential appliance for most students. We chose this one because of its extra-wide slots and six browning settings. It also comes with dedicated settings for bagels and gluten free breads. It features a black, sophisticated finish and at $15, a toaster won’t come much cheaper. There’s the standard slide-out crumb tray as well for easy-cleaning.

(Image credit: Cooluli)

7. Cooluli Classic 0.1 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge A useful appliance for snacks Specifications Size: 10.25 x 7.25 x 10.5 inches Weight: 4 pounds Capacity: 0.14 cubic feet Colors available: 7 Reasons to buy + Versatile + Compact in size + Available in a range of colors Reasons to avoid - Limited capacity

While this mini fridge is likely smaller than you would expect, it can still hold four cans and can sit neatly on a countertop rather than taking up precious floor space. It comes with two shelf levels as well as a thin compartment on the inside of the door, which is perfect for chocolate bars. It’s available in an array of colors as well, including a cow-pattern! It’s certainly as cute as a mini fridge can get and it’s a steal at $50.

(Image credit: Honeywell)

8. Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Handy for cooling off Specifications Speeds: 3 Size: 10.9 x 6.3 x 10.9 inches Weight: 2.6 pounds Wall-mountable: Yes Reasons to buy + Small and portable + Great price + Three speed settings + Head pivots + Wall-mountable Reasons to avoid - Difficult to clean

If your dorm room gets overly hot, then a fan is a must-have. You don’t need to spend the big bucks to get a good one though, we recommend the Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan. It’s compact in size, so you can sit it on your desk, and it comes with three speeds and a 90 degree pivoting heat. It can even be mounted on a wall if necessary.