Black Friday Lego deals — 29 deals I'd get now starting from $9
Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers are slashing prices on some of the best Lego sets
Black Friday deals are getting closer by the minute! However, you don't need to wait any longer to score an epic deal on Lego sets.
Right now Amazon is offering huge discounts on Lego sets. Nearly everything is discounted from Lego Star Wars to Lego botanicals, which make for great gifts. Other retailers have also got in on the action too
- Lego Heart Ornament: was $12 now $10
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter: was $19 now $15
- Lego Duplo Excavator Construction Vehicle: was $19 now $15
- Lego Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons 6 Pack: was $29 now $25
- Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39
- Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant: was $59 now $45
- Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit: was $74 now $54
- Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59
- Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT:
was $119 now $95
- Lego Harry Potter Steam Train: was $499 now $399
- Lego Star Wars Razor Crest UCS: was $599 now $510
Deals under $20
Show how much love you have for Lego with this heart ornament set. It's made of a bunch of pretty flower pieces in cute colors, and it makes an attractive centerpiece for your holiday decor.
This is one of the coolest Lego sets around, as the bricks can be used to build a truck, plane, helicopter, cars and more. Plus, it's now on sale for just $15.
Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.
Disney Lego sets
Save a fair amount of cash on this Disney Wish playset, with three figures, Star, and accessories, as well as a two-storey build that's ideal for novices.
This Lego Christmas countdown includes 24 characters, activities, and surprises behind every door, including several mini buildable sets.
If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.
Excited for the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie coming next year, or just a die-hard fan of Disney's chaotic extraterrestrial pal? Snap up this Lego deal right now and you can add your own adorable blue alien to your Lego collection.
Video games sets
Start building your own real-life blocky biome with this discounted Lego Minecraft set which takes Steve into the Swamp. Build a Pumpkin-themed house, battle with a potion-throwing witch, and cultivate your own tiny, square pumpkins.
The Dungeons & Dragons theme is definitely one of the coolest Lego has released in years! This pack gets you a set of 6 randomly selected DnD-inspired minifigures. Just note, you could get some repeats, but it's hard to complain when these minis look so great.
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.
Art and Architecture sets
Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.
The legendary Taj Mahal set is currently 15% off in this Black Friday deal. The 2,022-piece set features a crypt with tombs of Mumtaz and Shah Jahan, a central chamber with two cenotaphs, iwans, main dome, fout chhatris, and four minarets.
While LEGO Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
Harry Potter sets
Everyone's favorite house elf comes to life in this 403-piece set from LEGO's Harry Potter theme. Posable head, ears, arms and fingers animate Dobby while accessories pulled straight from the movies make this a must-have for fans.
Take a tour of the legendary school for witchcraft and wizardry and its surrounding environs, which includes the main tower, astronomy tower, Great Hall, courtyards, bridges, greenhouses, boathouse and the Black Lake. This 2,660-piece set measures over 8.5 inches high, 13.5 inches wide and 10 inches deep.
All aboard platform 9 3/4! This 1:32 scale model of the train from King's Cross to Hogwarts is currently $100 off its regular price. The kit includes the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage, along with 20 minifigures
Icons and Ideas sets
Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's Black Friday discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
I'll admit it, I'm not a big fan of creepy-crawlies. But if you know someone who admires the beauty of insects, this set recreates a Blue Morpho butterfly, Hercules beetle and a Chinese mantis. Plus, they're all posed on mini plant dioramas.
You don't have to be much too fast to pick up this little red 1961 Corvette, which features details such as opening hood and trunk, a detailed engine bay with a spinning radiator fan and working tie-rod steering.
Technics sets
Observe the solar system from the comfort of your own room with this Lego Technic kit. You'll be able to see the earth and moon rotate around the sun, reflecting their real-life movement patterns throughout the year.
Any Lego Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the Lego Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine.
This 1:10 scale model includes Technic lights that glow in the dark, a detailed V6 engine, as well as working steering and suspension. Right now, it's $40 off its regular price, but it's going faster than the car itself.
Marvel sets
Ever wanted to build The Avengers' super-fast ship? Well, if you act fast, you can pick it up for 20% off. This set also comes with a selection of Marvel superhero minifigs and a detachable stand for when you want to pick it up and pretend to fly it around (no judgment here).
Snap your fingers after snapping this set together and play the part of Thanos or Iron Man. Ok, so you can't actually slide your hand inside this model, but this 590-piece set will look pretty sweet on display.
You could build this all day, especially now that it's 30% off its regular price. While it's not made of vibranium, it measures 18.5 inches in diameter, and comes with a stand so you can display it proudly in your home. It even comes with a Captain America minifigure.
Star Wars Lego sets
Recreate the pivotal moment when Anakin Skywalker sped past Sebulba to win the Mos Eisley podrace — and win his freedom. We all know how well that turned out for the Galaxy.
This is the droid you're looking for. This 2,315-piece model of the Galaxy's most famous astromech has a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, front hatches that open, and an adjustable periscope.
A great bargain on an Ultimate Collector's Set — This Black Friday deal takes $80 off Mando's original ship, which features a cockpit, sleeping quarters, side hatches, cargo compartment, weapons cabinet and a carbon-freezing chamber. You also get a bunch of minifigs: The Mandalorian, Mythrol, Kulil, Grogu (Baby Yoda) in a pram and a Blurrg. This 6,186-piece set measures 9 x 28 x 19.5 inches.
