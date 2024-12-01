Cyber Monday AirPods deals 2024: The best sales right now
Save big on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
I'm seeing some great Cyber Monday deals on AirPods right now. And they're so good in fact that some are coming in and out of stock.
For example, the AirPods Pro 2 is sold out on Amazon right now but you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for the same low $154 price at Walmart. I would snatch this deal up quick.
Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro Max have a great discount of $395 on Amazon, which is a very nice discount of $154. So what about the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC? They have modest sales right now so I would honestly wait for lower prices to surface.
Throughout Cyber Monday we'll be tracking the latest sales so you can get the lowest price and find out where to buy. Here's the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals right now.
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
- AirPods 4 with ANC: was $179 now $164 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 @ Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 @ Amazon [CHECK STOCK]
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $395 @ Amazon
AirPods 4 deals
The AirPods 4 without ANC are a great way to get AirPods without breaking the bank. As we found in our AirPods 4 review, you retain the excellent sound and incredible Spatial Audio of the ANC version, but you save money and get an extra hour of battery life. This $10 off sales is their first and only discount, and the lowest price yet.
The AirPods 4 are Apple's latest AirPods, and they pack in some extra premium features. Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. 4 hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, however. This $11 discount is a nice Black Friday surprise, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.
AirPods Pro 2 deals
Very nearly topping our list of the best noise canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are a great option for Apple users. Our AirPods Pro 2 review revealed great ANC performance, a very comfortable fit and superb sound quality with Spatial Audio support. The battery life of 6 hours is good as well. This is currently the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro 2.
Check Stock! The AirPods Pro 2 are my favorite AirPods, thanks to the litany of excellent features. Tom's Guide's AirPods Pro 2 review gave these buds 4.5/5 stars, thanks to their impressive ANC, neutral sound profile and constantly updating feature list. Most recently they received the ability to double as hearing aids. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.
AirPods Max deals
There's an incredible deal on AirPods Max at Amazon at the moment, where a $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever. As you'll see in our AirPods Max review , these headphones offer excellent noise-canceling performance, easy-to-use controls and immersive spatial audio. Note the discount varies by color.
If you head over to Adorama right now, you'll find $100 off the AirPods Max. That's a good price for the AirPods Max, although not the lowest at the moment. Take a look at our AirPods Max review, and you'll find some very comfortable headphones with excellent sound quality and a stylish look. This deal is only on the gray color.
Beats deals
Hear your favorite music the way Dr. Dre intended with a pair of Beats Studio Buds, built for music aficionados. Available in three different colors, including red, black, and white, the Beats Studio Buds are designed with IPX4 rating for sweat resistance and also have noise cancelling capabilities. These awesome buds are made even better thanks to this Black Friday deal that slashes them down to their lowest price.
The Beats Studio Pro bring some top-notch features to a solid price. They sound really good thanks to their new Beats tuning, and the ANC is better than anything below $200. This $200 discount is a massive saving, and brings them down to their lowest price ever. Our review loved the way they feel, and their impressive battery life.
The Beats Solo 4 are, in essence, the Beats Studio Pro with the ANC stripped out. That not only makes them cheaper, but it also makes the battery last longer at 50 hours. We loved them in our review, including the sound and Spatial Audio support.
