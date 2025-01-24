Samsung’s finally offering battery health data on Galaxy S25 — why that matters

It feels like there’s been an explosion of battery-centric features over the past few years, with a particular emphasis on longevity. Considering batteries are one of the first things to fail on a phone (after the screen), that can only be a good thing. Particularly when it involves detailed battery health information, which Samsung has just added to the Galaxy S25 series.

This feature has been around on Android phones for a little while, ever since the release of Android 14. But this is the first time it’s appeared on a Galaxy phone. With it you will be able to see an overall battery health percentage, a manufacture date, the date your phone was first used and a battery cycle count.

For those that don’t know, the battery cycle count monitors how many times your phone has been fully charged and depleted. Zero to 100% and back again is a single cycle, and each time you complete that cycle you end up causing some extra wear and tear on the battery. This means that, over the course of multiple years, the recharge process causes you to gradually lose capacity and battery performance.

Knowing all this information means that if you are having issues with your phone, be it shortened lifespan or something else, you can check the battery health and see if that’s having an impact. If your battery is in poor condition you can take steps to replace it. All without having to pay someone to figure out the problem for you, on top of the added cost of a battery replacement.

While batteries are rarely cheap, the cost of a brand new battery is significantly less than that of a new phone. Whether you’re able to fix that yourself, or through a third party repair shop, will all depend on how repairable the Galaxy S25 actually is — and how easily available spare parts are.

Last year iFixit ended its partnership with Samsung over doubts that the company really wanted to make repairs accessible. Knowing that, and reports that Samsung’s repair policy has some pretty shady language in it, a home repair may not be as easy as you’d hope.

If you are picking up a Galaxy S25 when it goes on sale next month, you can find the battery health information in the settings. Simply head to Settings > Battery > Battery Information. Sadly it’s unclear whether this will be coming to older Galaxy models when the One UI 7 update is released, so fingers crossed. At least this is a good start.

