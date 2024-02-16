Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera details leak — and they're a bit of a letdown

News
By Don Reisinger
published

A new rumor points to a disappointing camera

Galaxy Z Fold 5
(Image credit: Future)

Even with improvements to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 cameras, the shooting capabilities of Samsung's foldable phones seem like one area where the company can continue to move things forward. Sadly, the main camera on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 may fall short, if a newly surfaced rumor is any indication.

According to a GalaxyClub report, Samsung is currently testing a 50MP primary camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The report, which cites people who claim to have knowledge of the company’s plans, notes that there's a possibility that Samsung could opt for a bigger camera sensor,  though that's becoming increasing unlikely as we approach the summertime when we're expecting new foldable phones from Samsung.

A 50MP main camera should sound familiar, as it's what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offered last year (though we did notice an image quality improvement when we tested that model). In fact, Samsung last upgraded the main sensor to its Fold series with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022. That's when it introduced the 50MP sensor.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launches with a 50MP camera, it’s likely the sensor will be the same camera found in last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. And while that handset’s camera performed well and generally received positive reviews, there had been reports that something much bigger and better would ultimately make its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Earlier on Thursday (Feb. 15), in fact, X user and serial leaker Revegnus claimed that they’ve heard rumblings that Samsung was actually planning to bundle the same 200MP camera from its Galaxy S24 Ultra in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Initially, Samsung had planned to reduce the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s battery capacity, but instead opted for the larger camera and would therefore require the additional capacity, according to Revegnus.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s camera has been the subject of several rumors in recent months as leakers share what they’ve heard about Samsung’s plans. Until Revegnus’ claim on Thursday, however, all of those rumors have said that Samsung would use the same 50MP sensor as before. Ice Universe, who has proven to be one of the more reliable Samsung leakers, went so far as to say that the handset’s camera “is the same as the Fold 5.”

Samsung itself hasn’t commented on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 plans, so it's difficult to know which leaker is right. But with all but one of those rumors suggesting no change is coming, it’s probably best to lean that way until we hear more about Samsung’s possible plans.

That said, Samsung isn’t leaving everything the same in this year’s Fold. The company is rumored to be planning a streamlined design that would translate to a thinner frame. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should also ship with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset and AI features, found in the Galaxy S24 line.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year. Be on the lookout for more rumors as we get closer to its eventual launch.

