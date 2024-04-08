Samsung Galaxy S23 fingerprint scanner bug will finally be fixed with an upcoming update

News
By Dave LeClair
published

It looks like Samsung has a fix on the way

Galaxy S23 hands-on back of phone
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are fantastic devices. However, one issue started plaguing them with update 6.1: a bug with the fingerprint scanner. Users have complained that the scanner doesn't work on the first attempt to unlock the phone. On the second attempt, everything worked fine, which was a pretty major annoyance for phone owners. 

Some users have even complained that the fingerprint scanner on their phone crashed whenever they tried to unlock the device. It would relaunch and work on the second try, which is a small consolation for how annoying it is to deal with. 

The issue doesn't affect all Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra users. Still, enough people are dealing with the annoying problem that Samsung appears to be working on an update to fix the problem, as the company acknowledged on its Korean community forum.

In the post, which was translated by Android Authority, a Samsung community manager said, "We apologize for any inconvenience caused when using the device. We have confirmed that in some cases, fingerprint recognition on the lock screen does not work properly, or a notification window appears." 

The company addressed its plans to deal with the issue in the future, "We plan to release software that improves the problem, so please keep your phone up to date. We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused, and please wait a little while for the software update."

Unfortunately, Samsung didn't say when it plans to release the software update to fix the lock screen issue. If you're dealing with it, you could be stuck unlocking your Galaxy phone a couple of times before it opens. Hopefully, the company will be speedy and get it done as soon as possible, as it's a rather annoying issue for owners of Samsung's expensive smartphones to work with.

If you're stuck dealing with the issue, you might want to think about switching to a PIN or Face Unlock until the issue is fixed. These will grant you quick, secure access to your phone without fighting with the buggy fingerprint reader. Once the update drops, you can comfortably switch back to the fingerprint scanner again.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 238 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Walmart
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

See more Phones News