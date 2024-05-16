Phone 16 Pro Max first photos vs iPhone 15 Pro Max reveal Apple's biggest iPhone ever

Several images of a dummy unit of the iPhone 16 Pro Max next to an iPhone 15 Pro Max have been posted on social media, revealing the size difference between the two.

These images, originally posted by ZONEofTECH on X, show the two devices at four different angles. These images indicate that the prior rumors of the iPhone 16 Pro Max having a6.9-inch screen were likely correct. While the increase may seem minimal written down, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the largest phone Apple has ever released, beating the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, and previous Pro Max models going all the way back to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: pic.twitter.com/gbCOnQf3mAMay 10, 2024

The images also give us a better idea of how the camera island looks, which appears to be slightly thicker on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. But on the front, since the iPhone 16 Pro Max's display isn't functional, we can't tell if the rumors about a decreased bezel size are accurate for the new iPhone.



The final noticeable addition to the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the rumored Capture button on the phone's bottom right-hand side. We have heard that it will be added to all models, and could be a capacitive button, capable of detecting the amount of force used on it. It's assumed that its features will likely be focused on the cameras, which themselves could see upgrades in the form of a larger 1/1.4-inch main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera.

There have been several rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, especially when focusing on the AI capabilities of Apple's staple series. For instance, there have been rumors that the new A18 Pro chip will include a larger die area, meaning more room for transistors, which will boost machine learning performance. However, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might come with the same RAM options as the prior model, so it may have to rely on the cloud for some AI processing.

It appears that the rumors of the size difference are accurate at this point. However, we won't know for certain until the iPhone 16 series is released, which will likely be sometime in September. In the meantime, you can check our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs, which we update with news and rumors as they break.

