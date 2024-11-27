Apple tipped to enter development process for foldable iPhone — what that means

Despite the nearly seven-year delay between the release of the first commercial foldable phone and now, Apple is expected to release its own folding iPhone eventually.

We've seen rumors about a supposed iPhone Flip for years now, but the latest rumor suggests that the phone is actually getting closer to becoming a tangible product.

According to Korean tipster Yeux1122 (via Jukanlosreve on X), the iPhone Flip is entering the "formal development process" with display manufacturers like LG Display or Samsung Display. The leaker alleges this information came from a "supply chain source."

We understand that that means that Apple is working with display makers to turn a conceptual product into a real one. It means that prototypes will be created, testing and refinement will take place and towards the latter half of the phase, prepping the device for release on the production line and marketing.

Simply, Apple wants to make a folding phone with the leaker saying (machine translated) that Apple was "previously responding piecemeal to technology and key requirements."

If Apple is only just entering a developmental phase for the foldable iPhone, the earliest we expect to see a new device is two to three years. This aligns with previous leaks suggesting that we might see an iPhone Flip in 2026 or 2027.

Samsung enters the chat

Interestingly, Yeux1122 claims that this development will make Samsung respond by fast-tracking the development of its own future foldables, including introducing a "heterogeneous fold, the FE lineup and design changes after the Fold SE."

This hints at previously leaked Samsung foldables like the Samsung tri-fold phone, which is expected to launch next year. It may debut alongside a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, finally bringing an entry-level (read: cheaper) foldable to the market — something the world needs.

Samsung would perhaps have more insight into when Apple will release a foldable phone via its Display subdivision. So, it's plausible that the company would push development forward on the mentioned devices to get ahead of Apple's future handset.

