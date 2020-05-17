Zoom down: Lots of users can't join or host meetings

Zoom has confirmed what many users are already reporting. That there are lots of people experiencing audio and video issues with the online meeting service. And there are also thousands of users who cannot join Zoom meetings at all.

As reported by Yahoo, thousands of people are complaining about the issues on social media. The site DownDetector has also reported a spike in Zoom problems within the last 24 hours.

According to Downdetector, the most reported problems have to do with video conferencing at 72% while 26% are related to logging in. It looks as though the issues really started to spike around 9 am ET.

Our team is investigating the root cause of issues joining Zoom Meetings. These issues appear to be limited to a subset of users. Please visit https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates.May 17, 2020

Zoom issued an update on Twitter saying that its "team is investigating the root cause of issues joining Zoom Meetings." The company says that the issues "appear to be limited to a subset of users," but it looks like those on Twitter do not agree with that assessment.

One Zoom user on Twitter says that "we are trying from multiple countries / devices / platforms within Zoom and all not working, so I don't think it's limited."

We are trying from multiple countries / devices / platforms within zoom and all not working, so I don't think it's limitedMay 17, 2020

Another user says that he found a way to get his Zoom meeting to start by disabling the waiting room and selecting allowed to "join before host."

One of the benefits of Zoom is that it allows up to 100 participants by default in every meeting and up to 500 with the Large Meeting add-on option. But it looks like large meetings are currently a problem, too.

It seems to be all users that i'm trying to meet with today. Over 150 people trying to connect and all having issues with visual and audio. Able to dial in on phone, but no one can hear me either on computer or phone dial in.May 17, 2020

One user @HeatherDCook says that over 150 people are trying to connect to her meeting and all are having issues with visual and audio. She tried using her phone instead of her computer but no one could hear her anyway.

For now, Zoom is encouraging users to visit status.zoom.us for updates. As of 11 am ET, that status site says that Zoom meetings have degraded performance, and Zoom video webinars have the same status.

The last update from the Zoom team at May 17 at 10:41 ET said that the team "is continuing to investigate the issue." We will update this article once we learn more.