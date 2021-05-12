What to watch on Netflix Top 10: Most popular shows May 12

Looking around for what to watch on Netflix? The Netflix Top 10 list (published in the app itself) reveals the most popular shows that everyone is watching on the streaming service, giving you recommendations based on what others are trying.

Today, May 12, the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 belongs to Jupiter’s Legacy, a Netflix Original superhero drama based on Mark Millar’s comics that debuted last week. It's held onto the top position since being released last week.

Also ranking high on the list is the new docuseries The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Madness, while the Crackle original thriller StartUp is rising up the ranks.

The fantasy epic Shadow and Bone fell a few spots, but is still going strong two weeks after premiering. That’s why we think Netflix will soon order Shadow and Bone season 2.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the Netflix Top 10 list on May 12.

1. Jupiter’s Legacy

Yesterday's rank: 1

Details: Netflix Original, 1 season (8 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Jupiter’s Legacy adapts Mark Millar’s comic books to tell the tale of the world’s first superheroes, who got their powers in the 1930s. The show flashes between time periods, and in the present day, the first gen’s superpowered children are struggling to live up to the legacy of their extraordinary parents.

Who’s in it: Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter.

For people who like: Dark superhero dramas like Umbrella Academy

Watch Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix

2. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Yesterday's rank: 2

Details: Movie (1 hr 54 min), rated PG

What it’s about: Katie Mitchell, her parents, little brother and dog embark on a road trip before she starts film school for one last bonding experience. But a robot uprising by electronic devices forces the family into action mode to save the world. From the makers of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Who’s in it: Voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, and Conan O'Brien.

For people who like: Quirky, family-friendly animated movies

Watch The Mitchells vs the Machines on Netflix

3. StartUp

Yesterday's rank: 6

Details: TV series, 3 seasons (30 episodes)

What it’s about: The Crackle original drama centers on GenCoin — think a fictional version of BitCoin — a controversial digital currency developed by three entrepreneurs using dirty money. They’re targeted by an FBI agent, who isn’t exactly on the up-and-up himself.

Who’s in it: Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino.

For people who like: Crime thrillers with a tech and financial flavors

Watch StartUp on Netflix

4. The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Madness

Yesterday's rank: 3

Details: Limited series (4 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Serial killer David Berkowitz terrorized New York City in the 1970s. But author and journalist Maury Terry believed he didn’t act alone. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman chronicles Terry’s obsessive, decades-long investigation into the case — and how his theory sends him down a rabbit hole and consumes him.

Who’s in it: Archival footage narrated byPaul Giamatti

For people who like: True crime

Watch The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Madness on Netflix

5. Selena: The Series

Yesterday's rank: 5

Details: Limited series with 2 seasons (18 episodes), rated TV-PG

What it’s about: Singer Selena Quintanilla rises from a modest childhood to achieve stardom as the Queen of Tejano Music. In season 2, the adult Selena falls in love with future husband, drummer Chris Perez, and clashes with her family. Selena’s fame continues to grow but ultimately leads to a tragic end.

Who’s in it: Christian Serratos, Jesse Posey, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez

For people who like: Biopics of famous people and music-related dramas

Watch Selena: The Series on Netflix

6. Shadow and Bone

Yesterday's rank: 7

Details: Netflix Original series, 1 season (8 episodes), rated TV-14

What it’s about: Based on the Grishaverse book series, the show follows a young woman, Alina Starkov, who discovers she has powers that could save her kingdom from the terrifying darkness called the Shadow Fold. She joins an elite squad, the Grisha, under General Kirigan.

Who’s in it: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Zoë Wanamaker

For people who like: Game of Thrones, but want a YA version

Watch Shadow and Bone on Netflix

7. Dead Man Down

Yesterday's rank: 4

Details: Movie (1 hr 57 min), rated R

What it’s about: In this 2013 crime drama, hitman Victor infiltrates a criminal empire headed by the ruthless Alphonse to get vengeance for the murders of his wife and daughter. But Victor’s plan is complicated by a mysterious woman, Beatrice, who has been watching him and has her own agenda of revenge.

Who’s in it: Colin Farrell, Noomi Rapace, Dominic Cooper, and Terrence Howard.

For people who like: Noir shoot-’em-ups

Watch Dead Man Down on Netflix

8. Cocomelon

(Image credit: Moonbug Entertainment)

Yesterday's rank: 9

Details: TV series, seasons 1-2 (6 episodes)

What it’s about: Netflix is streaming hour-long highlights of the popular YouTube channel for children ages 1-4. Cocomelon teaches the alphabet, numbers and other concepts through nursery rhymes, songs and sketches.

Who’s in it: Animated characters

For people who like: Learning letters and numbers

Watch Cocomelon on Netflix

9. Monster

Yesterday's rank: 8

Details: Movie (1 hr 39 min), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Steve Harmon is a charming, smart, 17-year-old Black honors student. But his life changes forever when he’s charged with murder. Steve must navigate the complex legal system that is predisposed to judge him by the color of his skin.

Who’s in it: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Tim Blake Nelson, Nasir "Nas" Jones, Rakim "A$AP Rocky" Mayers, Paul Ben-Victor, John David Washington, Jennifer Hudson, and Jeffrey Wright.

For people who like: Timely dramas about current social issues

Watch Monster on Netflix

10. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Yesterday's rank: 10

Details: Movie (1 hr 35 min), rRated PG

What it’s about: The third installment of Dreamworks’ Madagascar franchise continues to follow the animals on their journey home to New York. They take a detour through Europe, where they’re pursued by a murderous French Animal Control officer.

Who’s in it: Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Cedric the Entertainer, Andy Richter, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Martin Short, and Frances McDormand.

For people who like: The two previous Madagascar movies

Watch Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted on Netflix