Vizio smart TVs just got one of the world's most popular apps

Influencers get ready, Vizio has announced that the large format version of TikTok is now available on its SmartCast TVs from this year and earlier.

Because there’s no real app store on Vizio SmartCast TVs, Vizio says that users can discover videos from their favorite TikTok creators and topics directly from the Vizio home screen — no downloads required.

TikTok users with an account can use it to log in to see their Following and For You personal feeds, while non-users can browse TikTok TV for a variety of different 60-second videos.

According to the Vizio, a curated selection of TikTok TV content will be shown on the home screen in a dedicated carousel that showcases popular trending genres, so the content will be right in front of you as soon as you turn on the TV.

TikTok TV on the big-screen TV

(Image credit: Vizio)

As to how you’ll watch TikTok moving forward, Vizio says it really won’t be difficult:

“To get started, Vizio users can check out the TikTok TV app with a few clicks on the home screen or sign in with their existing account details. TikTok’s big-screen software is optimized for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content on the big screen. Enjoy TikTok 'For You' and “'Following' feeds or check out the 'Discover' page and find more of your favorite content, creators, and categories on TikTok. The best part, the TV app offers AutoPlay, which serves a continuous content feed without interruptions between TikTok videos.”

Basically, find it on the home screen, log in and get watching.

We’re also fairly confident that the process won’t be all that complicated — Vizio isn’t the first smart platform with TikTok. Both Samsung and LG got a large-screen version of the app back in November of last year, and users haven’t found the app problematic.

The only people who need to worry about it are folks like us who find ourselves getting sucked in for hours on end — darn you, TikTok algorithms!

