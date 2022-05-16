This new outdoor TV could challenge Samsung for a spot on your patio

Outdoor TV manufacturer Sunbrite has announced a new model for the summer season — the Veranda 3 is a smart TV that comes equipped with Android TV and built-in Wi-Fi that could, potentially, steal a spot from Samsung’s The Terrace on your patio.

Being an outdoor TV, the Veranda 3 offers an IP55 rating that makes it rain-, snow- and dustproof, plus its exterior resists rust and corrosion. To mount it, the Veranda 3 Series is compatible with SunBrite outdoor mounts and the company sells fixed, tilt and full-motion wall mount options, as well as deck poles and ceiling mounts.

On the performance side of things, the Veranda 3 uses a quantum dot layer that hits upwards of 1,000 nits of brightness while watching 4K HDR content and supports both the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats. There’s also IMAX Enhanced onboard if you want to watch movies in a full-screen 2.39:1 aspect ratio.

The downside? It doesn’t come cheap. The Sunbrite Veranda 3 will be available in three sizes — 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches — starting in June at $2,900 for the smallest screen size while the 65-inch and 75-inch versions will cost $3,650 and $5,000, respectively.

While that price sounds a bit extravagant when compared to similarly sized indoor 4K TVs, it’s right about where other outdoor TVs are in terms of costs. Samsung’s The Terrace, arguably one of the leaders in the space, even costs a little bit more at $3,499 for its 55-inch, $4,999 for its 65-inch and $6,499 for its 75-inch model.

We’ll obviously stack the two against one another once we get them in for review — but, on paper at least, Sunbrite’s The Veranda 3 could prove to be a competent and less expensive option for folks looking for a new outdoor TV this summer.