This huge PS5 exclusive may also come out on PS4

Eventually, the PS5 will a must-buy for PS4 owners because of new exclusive games. Sooner or later, publishers will stop releasing titles on both platforms, as they have with Spider-Man: Miles Morales. But we're starting to wonder when exactly PS5 games will stop getting PS4 releases, thanks to a new quote from the top PlayStation brass.

In an interview with The Telegraph (under paywall, reported by Eurogamer), PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan did not commit to PS5 exclusivity for God of War: Ragnarok, the follow-up to the wildly successful and critically acclaimed God of War (2018).

Specifically, when pressed on the subject of Ragnarok's exclusivity, Ryan declared he had "nothing to say about that today."

Some may worry that if the Ragnarok is released on both the last-gen PS4 and the current-gen PS5, it could lead to a watered-down experience by supporting both. Ryan disagreed, saying, "our PS5 experiences or versions of these games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set ... So I think offering a PS5 version of these games for the PS5 community and then a PS4 version of these games to the PS4 community ... I don't see what's wrong with that."

Our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review backs up Ryan's claim, as that game doesn't seem to have pulled any punches, kicks or web-shots on the PS5.

When it comes to the announced crop of PS5 games, some huge titles — including the aforementioned Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as Bugsnax, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Horizon: Forbidden West — are coming out on both platforms. As for PS5 exclusives? You've got the Demon's Souls remake, Astro's Playroom and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

As for why this is happening, it's probably all about sales and compatibility. Exclusives may help drive PS5 sales (though the console is such a hot ticket item, it doesn't need them right now). Games released on multiple platforms are likely getting the wider availability to drive up sales from players who can't (or don't want to) spend $399 or more, as well as those (like myself) who simply cannot find a PS5 in stock.