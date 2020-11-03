This Black Friday deal lets you stay fit while working from home

Work out and work from home all at the same time with this Black Friday DeskCycle 2 deal.

Amazon has the DeskCycle 2 on sale for $169, which is $40 off its normal price. That represents 20% savings on one of our picks for best exercise bikes. Jump on this sale now, because while Black Friday deals are happening all month, stock may run out.

DeskCycle 2: was $209 now $169 @ Amazon

This under-desk exercise bike offers eight levels of resistance, a smooth pedaling motion and whisper-quiet operation. The DeskCycle 2 fits under desks as low as 27 inches and the LCD screen gives you real-time results of your workout.View Deal

Anyone who's looking to stay fit while staying at home should consider the DeskCycle 2. It features an adjustable leg height, unlike the original DeskCycle, so you can have more desk clearance.

The precision flywheel has an effective weight of 40 pounds and the eight resistance settings allow you to customize your workout. The LCD screen shows metrics for speed, time, distance, and calories burned. And the DeskCycle can be paired with a Fitbit to log your activity.

The DeskCycle 2 is a great option for anyone who's short on space. It's also portable, so you can tuck it underneath a desk, in front of a chair or in an unused corner. Cycle while you're working, watching TV, playing video games or reading.

