Target PS5 restock expected soon — here's what we know

Last week was almost completely devoid of PS5 restock, but things are already looking up this week as Target is being tipped for a drop of the in-demand next-gen console. The retailer's last PS5 stock drop was fairly recently on October 1, but the retailer is reportedly already building inventory for another restock that could take place this week.

This report comes from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker, who has claimed that stores have already begun receiving more stock of the console. Typically there is a gap of at least three weeks in between restocks, but it looks like Target may be ready to hold another PS5 restock much quicker than usual.

Target PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience. Target is being tipped for a PS5 restock soon.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target may hold a PS5 restock later this week.

Jake Randall has proved to be a very reliable source of PS5 restock information in the past. He has previously called multiple Target drops ahead of time and his sources at the retailer are extremely dependable. He noted last Friday that each store has around 5-15 units, which isn't a huge amount, but it's possible that inventory levels have increased over the weekend.

🚨 Target PS5 Update🚨Stores have already received more consoles and this is the fastest I’ve ever seen them actually arrive in store after a restock. However it’s very light about 5-15 consoles per store.That said a drop MAY happen tomorrow (I will be live) so I wanted (1/2)October 7, 2021 See more

Randall had originally suggested that a Target PS5 restock could happen as early as last Friday (October 8), although this ultimately didn't happen. This week would seem a more likely time frame for a drop. If there is a Target PS5 restock this week, Thursday or Friday seem the most likely dates based on historic evidence.

Even though Randall's Target sources are clearly well placed unless word comes directly from a retailer nothing should be taken as fact. Target restocking at some point this week does seem likely based on all the evidence, but for now, this should still be taken as speculation.

If you’re still trying to secure a PS5 make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check