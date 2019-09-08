How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots: Live Stream Sunday Night Football

The NFL 2019 season is upon us. Teams from across the country will be taking to the gridiron to once again seek the Lombardi trophy. And with any luck at all, we’ll have an opportunity to see some outstanding games in the first week.

But arguably no bigger game will be played this week than when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots during Sunday Night Football on September 8. That game, which will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, promises plenty of action, big-time hits, and both an offensive and defensive display. The Patriots will look to carry their Super Bowl momentum into the 2019 season, while the Steelers will attempt to bounce back after missing the playoffs and losing some key names including Antonio Brown and Le'veon Bell.

So, whether you’re a big football fan or a casual observer, you won’t want to miss Sunday night’s game. Here's how to live stream Steelers vs. Patriots no matter where you are.

When does Steelers vs. Patriots kick off?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8. Like other Sunday Night Football games, coverage on the game will start at 7 p.m. ET with hosts Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, and Rodney Harrison recapping the big news in that day’s games on Football Night in America.

As in previous years, NBC holds the exclusive broadcast rights for Sunday Night Football. So if you’re planning to watch the show on any other channel, you’ll be out of luck.

How do I use a VPN to watch the game?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the Steelers-Patriots game.

Can I live stream the game without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you’ve cut the cord, but still want to watch the Patriots and Steelers go at it, you should consider one of several outstanding streaming services. Depending on the option you choose, you can boot up the streaming platform of your choice on the device of your choice and watch the game without any delay.

Be aware, however, that in some cases, you’ll need to input your ZIP code to ensure NBC is available in your market. You should do that before you sign up for any of the following:

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) is a handy streaming service that includes NBC its entry-level $50 tier.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including NBC. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.View Deal

Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue Core subscription, you can stream NBC.View Deal

SlingTV: Sling offers NBC in select markets through its Blue Tier, which costs $15 per month. You’ll want to input your ZIP code into Sling’s service to determine whether you’ll be able to stream Fox. If not, move on.View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including NBC. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.View Deal

fuboTV: fuboTV is a streaming service aimed at sports fans, with 30 hours of cloud DVR and support for up to three simultaneous streams. You can catch the big game as part of the service's $45 per month package.

How can I stream Steelers vs. Patriots with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you already subscribe to your local cable or satellite provider, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding ways to stream the Steelers-Patriots game.

In addition to watching it on the television, you can also use view the game in the browser with NBCSports.com. With help from the NBC Sports app, which is available on iOS and Android, you can also watch games on the mobile device of your choice.