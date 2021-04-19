Spider-Man: No Way Home could see return of this fan-favorite character

Recent reports suggest that Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan is set to return in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to Murphy's Multiverse. The rumor doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as Marvel's beloved character has supported Tom Holland's Spider-Man through every single one of his adventures.

Although the upcoming Spider-Man movie has already wrapped filming, the details on the cast are still somewhat secretive, so there's been no official confirmation to the rumor so far. The third standalone Spider-Man movie is set to hit the theaters in late 2021.

And in case you're unfamiliar with Happy Hogan's contribution to the Marvel universe, we're happy to briefly sum it up for you. Happy Hogan used to assist the late Iron Man (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr), and then regularly looked after Spider-Man in his journey to become an Avenger.

Over time, Happy developed romantic feelings for Peter's Aunt May (portrayed by Marisa Tomei). Although in his latest appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home, their relationship was left at an awkward stage, following a confusing conversation where the couple tried to "define" their feelings.

At the moment, not much is known about the third installment of Spider-Man. If we are to believe the rumors, the upcoming movie is set to jam in a number of characters from past iterations of the Spider-Man movies, with Jamie Foxx expected to make an appearance as his character Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man films.

According to the latest whispers, Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius (AKA Doc Ock) from the original Tobey Maguire movies is set to return as well. There's also been speculation that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will take part in the action, so there will be no shortage of doctorate degrees among the characters.