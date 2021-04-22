Sony WH-1000XM4 is getting a new all-white model — but you’ll need to buy it fast

The Sony WH-1000XM4 can count itself among the best noise-cancelling headphones, and now it’s getting an eye-catching new color option with the upcoming Silent White edition.

Joining the existing black and silver (which is really more of a gold-ish beige) color options, the Silent White edition is launching in May to celebrate Sony’s 75th anniversary. There are no other special hardware additions or new features, though considering the WH-1000XM4 also tops our rankings of the best headphones overall, they’d hardly be necessary.

However, if you are considering picking up a pair of the WH-1000XM4 in Silent White, you shouldn’t dawdle. It’s a limited edition color option that will only be on sale in May through August.

“The new white colour has been developed to embody the concept of silence and serenity,” according to Sony’s announcement. Presumably that refers to the WH-1000XM4’s active noise cancellation (ANC), rather than its ability to blast music into your ears at high volumes.

The WH-1000XM4’s ANC isn’t quite as effective at silencing sounds as that of the Bose 700. But Sony’s set of cans is just a little better as an overall package, thanks to its longer battery life, richer sound quality and more affordable price. This new Silent White option might also provide another advantage in the eyes of those who like their headphones to look a little lighter and brighter, eschewing the usual blacks and silvers.

The Silent White model is also more stain-resistant than the original colors, Sony said, on account of its extra layer of pearlescent paint. You’ll get a matching set of accessories, too: the carry case, detachable 3.5mm cable, charging cable and so on will all come in white as well.

We were slightly hoping that the company’s next headphones announcement would concern the rumored Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, but for now we’ll settle for a WH-1000XM4 update, even if it’s almost entirely an aesthetic one.