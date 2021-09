Sony Direct PS5 restock coming Tuesday — how to get yours

A note on PS5 restocks PS5 restock is incredibly difficult to pin down. Despite our best efforts to bring you timely updates, Tom's Guide can't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a console. Nevertheless, we are committed to bringing you up-to-the-minute information on all restocks as soon as they happen.

The Apple Event isn't the only big tech event happening Tuesday. Sony is planning an invite-only PS5 restock for Tuesday, September 14. The restock will start at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Sony just offered restock last Friday, so it's unclear if Tuesday's restock will be followed by a restock for the general public.

Should there be a public restock, it'll likely happen around 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). You'll be able to get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link.

Sony Direct PS5 restock (coming Sept. 14)

PS5 restock tracker — retailers to check

How to get notifications from Sony Direct

In order to get exclusive invites from Sony Direct, you'll want to have an active Sony Direct account and make sure you have notifications set to "yes." Creating a Sony Direct account is easy. You can sign up via this link here. Once you've set up an account, you'll want to add your address and billing info. Having this info on file will make things easier should you manage to get a PS5 console in your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you'll want to sign into your account, click on "My Profile," and then click the "edit" button from your profile page. You'll then be redirected to a new account settings page. From within that page, choose "notifications" from the left column and then make sure you opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

Keep in mind this trick doesn't guarantee you'll get an invite in time for the next PS5 drop, but it should increase your chances for the next exclusive Sony Direct PS5 restock event.

How to get a PS5 if you didn't receive an invite

Usually after an invite-only PS5 restock, Sony tends to open its virtual queue to the general public. However, that's not always a guarantee. (There have been instances where the retailer has completely sold out). If there are extra consoles, a restock for the general public will likely occur after the invite-only event wraps up. (Usually an hour or two after the start of the original drop). Of course, you can bookmark our page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from Sony Direct and all major U.S. retailers.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're on the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.