Selling Sunset season 6: Everything we know so far

The hills are alive with the sound of real estate transactions and feuds. Selling Sunset season 6 is expected to return to Netflix with more D-R-A-M-A and lux listings for the agents at the Oppenheim Group.

Season 5 recently dropped, giving fans a long-awaited look at the start and demise of the romance between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. The show left off on a major cliffhanger, as Christine Quinn faced allegations of sabotaging Emma Hernan (and later accusing Selling Sunset of making fake storylines). A reunion special (the reality show's first) should bring up more juicy gossip and set the table for season 6 and beyond.

Selling Sunset follows the personal and professional lives of a group of female agents at the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. The series kicked off with Chrishell joining the office as a new agent, which didn't go over well with rival Christine. Later developments have included weddings, babies and the sales of multimillion-dollar homes.

The series has been a major success for Netflix, making tabloid stars out of the cast members. It's also launching a spinoff series, Selling the OC.

Here's everything we know so far about Selling Sunset season 6.

While Netflix hasn't officially renewed Selling Sunset for season 6, another installment of the very popular reality series is all but a foregone conclusion. Us Weekly reported in January that Selling Sunset would return for season 6 and season 7.

"Everyone is very excited," a source told the magazine, adding that filming on season 6 wouldn't begin right away so that the cast could have "a bit of a break."

Seasons 6 and 7 could follow the precedent of seasons 4 and 5. They were announced together in March 2021, filmed back-to-back and premiered just five months apart. It's possible that the spinoff series Selling the OC premieres before the OG returns and Netflix may want to space out the franchise.

Our best guess is that season 6 drops in early 2023.

Selling Sunset season 6 cast

Most of the major Selling Sunset cast members are expected to return in season 6. At the top of the list is Chrishell Stause, an agent and former actress who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In season 5, she had a brief but serious relationship with boss and agency co-founder Jason Oppenheim. They broke up in the finale over her wish to have children and his decision not to have any.

Chrishell's nemesis, Christine Quinn, has a more uncertain future on the show after she was accused of sabotage by fellow agent Emma Hernan.

Newly-promoted manager Mary Fitzgerald should also be back, along with Heather Rae Young. Young married HGTV personality Tarek El Moussa in the season 5 finale.

Other cast members who are likely to return include Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani. One agent who may make limited or no appearances is Maya Vander, who decided to spend more time with her family in Miami.

Selling Sunset season 6 plot and storylines

Since Selling Sunset season 6 is reportedly not filming for some time to give the cast a break, fans may not see the immediate fallout of the ending of season 5. Two major developments occurred: Chrishell and Jason broke up, and Christine was accused of bribing a client to drop Emma in her favor.

As for Chrishell and Jason, both sides have already released public statements about the end of their relationship (which occurred in December 2021).

"I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other," Chrishell said at the time. More recently, Jason told People, "This has not been an easy breakup for me at all — my most difficult for sure — and I'm still processing."

Season 6 may see Chrishell explore her options for having a child without a partner, using one of her frozen eggs. As she told People, " I feel like I can do it on my own," she said. "That's something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I'm not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out."

The season 5 reunion special may reveal if the allegations against Christine resulted in her getting fired from the Oppenheim Group. That revelation will have to come from Jason and Mary, however, since Christine did not attend the reunion taping on Apirl 24. She claimed to have tested positive COVID-19 (which Chrishell has suggested is a lie).

Whether Christine returns for Selling Sunset season 6 is unknown. She is still listed as a broker on the agency's website. However, she also heavily promotes her other projects, like her upcoming book How to Be a Boss Bitch and the crypto-real estate venture she started with husband Christian Dumontet. And even if makes very limited appearances, her new BFF Chelsea should continue to make waves now that she's earned a desk in the office.

As for the other cast members, many of their life changes have already been reported in the press and could figure into season 6.

Mary is moving forward with freezing her eggs and has gotten advice about it from a fellow agent.

"[Heather] has definitely given me advice on what to expect in the process, and if l should do it while we're filming or not, because, you know, I think viewers would like to follow along with that process," she told Distractify, adding, "We're doing an initial part right now, but if it lines up with filming, I'll probably go ahead and let the cameras follow me."

Heather herself recently said she and new husband Tarek aren't quite ready to have a baby (he has two kids with ex-wife ex-wife Christina Haack). "I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant," she told Us magazine.

Vanessa is seen in the finale jetting off to reunite with boyfriend Nick Hardy (who goes by the name Tom Fraud). They got engaged this past January, so that development — and Vanessa's future in L.A. — could be a storyline in season 6.

Then, there's the romance between Emma and property developer Micah McDonald, which began as a flirtation in season 5. She recently told Today that she's single and dating. "Micah and I still talk and we have a great relationship. TBD what happens with that," she said.

TBD ... or to be seen on season 6?