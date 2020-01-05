Samsung's jaw-dropping 8K QLED TV has practically zero bezels

CES 2020 has barely even begun, and we might already have a big winner in the TV department. Samsung just took the wraps off of the Q950TS, an 85-inch 8K QLED TV that has almost zero bezel and a ton of neat technology inside.

With bezels that measure just .06 inches wide, the Q950TS looks like one giant, seamless 8K display that delivers 99 percent picture. Packing Samsung's Next Generation Quantum Processor 8K, the new TV can automatically upscale lower-resolution content into 8K resolution using a mix of machine learning and deep learning.

You'll also get AI ScaleNet capabilities for minimizing compression and maintaining optimal picture quality when binging your favorite streaming services. Other key features include Direct Full Array Elite dimming technology to preserve rich, deep blacks, as well as 100% color volume and a radiant 4,000 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Q950TS packs built-in virtual 5.1 channel surround sound complete with Samung's new Object Tracking Sound+ feature for more immersive directional audio. This is one of the few TVs you might not need to pair with a soundbar, but if you decide to connect one of Samsung's 2020 Q series soundbars, you'll be able to use the TV speakers as an additional channel for even more encompassing sound.

We're sure to see a ton of great TVs as CES week rolls on, but the Q950TS is already shaping up to be one of the best TVs of 2020 thanks to its all-screen design and rich feature set. There's no price or release date just yet, but we look forward to getting our hands on the Q950TS later in 2020.

Be sure to check out our CES 2020 hub for the latest news and hands-on impressions out of Las Vegas.