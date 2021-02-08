Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs ready to take on OLED — here’s what you’ll pay

You can already throw down money for Samsung's newest TVs, with the latest 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs available for pre-order now. While we're still waiting for the new Samsung MicroLED TV to become available, Samsung's latest 4K and 8K TVs are up on the Samsung website, complete with a pre-order bonus.

Samsung's 2021 line of premium 4K TVs is available for pre-order now, starting as low as $1,599 for a 4K model, and $3,499 for a 65-inch 8K model.

Samsung's Neo QLED TVs enhance Samsung's already great quantum dot LCD technology with mini LED backlighting that offers dramatic improvements in contrast and backlight control. We haven't had a chance to go hands-on with the new TVs yet, but we've seen the technology used before, and the differences are significant.

Of the Neo QLED sets put up for pre-order, it's split half and half between 8K and 4K models.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The 8K sets include both the premium Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV and the more affordable QN800A Neo QLED 8K models. Both models feature 8K resolution, Samsung's latest video processing technology and excellent sound, but the more premium QN900A also has Samsung's Infinity Screen design, which virtually eliminates the bezel around the QLED panel.

The Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV starts big and goes bigger, selling in 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes, and starts at $4,999 for the 65-inch option.

Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Size Model number Price 65-inch QN65QN900AFXZA $4,999.99 75-inch QN75QN900AFXZA $6,999.99 85-inch QN85QN900AFXZA $8,999.99

The more affordable QN800A models not only have a narrow (but noticeable) bezel around the display, it also omits the Object Tracking Sound Pro technology that's featured on the QN900A.

The Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes, but looks to be the most affordable new 8K TV yet, starting at $3,499.

Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Size Model number Price 65-inch QN65QN800AFXZA $3,499.99 75-inch QN75QN800AFXZA $4,799.99 85-inch QN85QN800AFXZA $6,499.99

(Image credit: Samsung)

The 4K models cover both the top-of-the-line Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – which replaces the 2020 Q80T QLED TV – as well as the new QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. The premium QN90A starts at $1,799 for the 55-inch model, and comes in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Size Model number Price 55-inch QN55QN90AAFXZA $1,799.99 65-inch QN65QN90AAFXZA $2,599.99 75-inch QN75QN90AAFXZA $3,499.99 85-inch QN85QN90AAFXZA $4,999.99

The Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV looks like it fits in between the premium 90 series and the step down 80 models, creating an in-between line that expands Samsung's premium 4K offerings. The biggest difference is that the QN90A also boasts Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro, for more immersive audio. HDR performance is better on the QN90A, with Samsung claiming a 50% wider color gamut between the two.

The Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is also available in 55- to 85-inch sizes, with a starting price of $1,599.

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Size Model number Price 55-inch QN55QN85AAFXZA $1,599.99 65-inch QN65QN85AAFXZA $2,199.99 75-inch QN75QN85AAFXZA $2,999.99 85-inch QN85QN85AAFXZA $4,499.99

As an incentive for pre-orders, Samsung is also offering free professional mounting services with each pre-order. Valued at $120, it's a great way to save some money getting your new TV installed.

