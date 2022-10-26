Samsung Galaxy phones just got a new feature to protect your privacy

We’ve been anticipating a repair mode from Samsung for a while, but it looks like we won’t be waiting much longer.

As of today (October 26), Samsung is rolling out Maintenance Mode (opens in new tab), which looks to be the official name for the phone maker's previously rumored repair mode. This new feature is designed to protect the privacy of Galaxy phone users who are getting their phone repaired. When using Maintenance Mode, users can block access to important personal information such as photos, messages or contacts while still providing essential access to technicians.

The Maintenance Mode feature was tested on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in Korea and China over the summer, and it's now rolling out globally. Samsung says it will gradually roll out over the next few months to select devices running its One UI 5 version of Android 13 . This rollout will start with Samsung Galaxy S22 models and then presumably continue on to select Galaxy S21 models at some point given that the S21 models have already done some beta testing of the feature.

Maintenance Mode: How it works

(Image credit: Samsung)

The way that Maintenance Mode works is by creating a separate user account for the technician to use while your phone is being repaired. This way, technicians still have access to the functions of the device but none of your sensitive personal information. Once Maintenance Mode is activated, any user-installed apps will be locked out as well.

Furthermore, the feature will even delete any data or accounts generated during the duration of Maintenance Mode as soon as the user or technician exits the feature. Technicians will be able to download apps while in Maintenance Mode, but only through the Samsung Galaxy store. These apps will also be deleted once the user exits Maintenance Mode.

To activate Maintenance Mode, select Battery and Device Care within the Settings app. Then select Maintenance Mode and reboot your device. Upon restarting, Maintenance Mode will be activated and your sensitive personal information will be restricted.

Maintenance Mode versus the competition

(Image credit: Future)

There are not many devices out on the market with this Maintenance Mode feature — especially in the U.S. In fact, having your phone worked on has traditionally been a privacy nightmare. Last year, Apple reportedly paid millions to a woman who had her private photos posted online by iPhone repair technicians.