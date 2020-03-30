Samsung Galaxy Chromebook crushes new MacBook Air on specs — and it’s coming next week

Now that many of us are remote working, we’re looking to upgrade to a better work-from-home laptop. And Samsung has just the ticket in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a 13-inch laptop that delivers better specs and features than the new MacBook Air for the same price.

Now comes word that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has a release date of April 6, according to The Verge. Here’s where you can get this sleek laptop and what you’ll get for the money.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will reportedly be sold both through Best Buy (which has a sign up page right now) and through Samsung.com, and it starts at $999. But when you stack it up against the identically priced MacBook Air, its almost no contest.

The Galaxy Chromebook starts with a 10th gen Core i5 processor, compared to a Core i3 chip for the MacBook Air. And Samsung’s system packs a more powerful U-Series chip, while the Air makes due with a less powerful Y-Series CPU.

Both the Galaxy Chromebook and the new MacBook Air come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but Samsung’s Chromebook wins in the display category. The Galaxy Chromebook sports a 13-inch AMOLED panel with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), which is more colorful and sharper than the Retina LCD on the Air (2560 x 1600)

Plus, only the Galaxy Chromebook offers a touch display, which allows you to interact with Android apps downloaded from the Google Play store. And because this Chromebook is a 2-in-1, you can use it in tablet more or tent mode, in addition to laptop mode.

The Galaxy Chromebook is also considerably lighter than the MacBook Air. Samsung’s laptop weighs just 2.29 pounds and is 0.4 inches thin, compared to 2.8 pounds and 0.16-0.63 inches for the Air.

Both the Galaxy Chromebook and MacBook Air have 2 USB-C ports and a headphone jack, but only the Air’s ports support Thunderbolt 3 for faster speeds. On the other hand, the Galaxy Chromebook adds a microSD card slot for expansion.

The biggest question hanging over the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is battery life. The MacBook Air lasted a pretty strong 9 hours and 31 minutes in our lab (our full review is on the way). The 4K OLED display on the Galaxy Chromebook is bound to take a toll on endurance.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook after it arrives next week.